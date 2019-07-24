शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi shared things in a book launch program written on former PM Chandrashekhar

बागी बलिया के संस्कारों के चलते पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रशेखर ने चुना बगावत का रास्ता : पीएम मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 07:24 PM IST
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रशेखर पर लिखी किताब के विमाचन कार्यक्रम में बोलते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रशेखर पर लिखी किताब के विमाचन कार्यक्रम में बोलते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : एएनआई
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज पूर्व पीएम चंद्रशेखर पर लिखी किताब 'चंद्रशेखर : दि लास्ट आइकन ऑफ आइडियोलॉजिकल पॉलिटिक्स' का विमोचन किया। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा, 'चंद्रशेखर जी से मैं पहली बार साल 1977 में मिला था, मैं भैरो सिंह शेखावत के साथ यात्रा कर रहा था। विभिन्न राजनीतिक विचारधाराएं होने के बावजूद दोनों नेताओं ने एक करीबी संबंध का आनंद लिया। '
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा, 'जिस समय कांग्रेस का सितारा चमकता होगा, वह कौन सा तत्व होगा इस इंसान के अंदर, वो कौन सी प्रेरणा होगी कि इसने बगावत का रास्ता चुन लिया; शायद बागी बलिया के संस्कार होंगे, शायद बलिया की मिट्टी में आज भी वो सुगंध होगी।'

 

देश के सभी पूर्व प्रधानमंत्रियों के लिए संग्रहालय बनाने का एलान

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज एलान किया कि एक ऐसे संग्रहालय का निर्माण कराया जाएगा जिसमें भारत के सभी प्रधानमंत्रियों के बारे में जानकारी मिल सकेगी। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, 'देश की सेवा करने वाले सभी प्रधानमंत्रियों के लिए एक संग्रहालय का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। मैं पूर्व प्रधानमंत्रियों के परिजनों को आमंत्रित करता हूं कि वह उनके जीवन के पक्षों को साझा करें।' उन्होंने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आईके गुजराल, चरण सिंह, देवगौड़ा और डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह का नाम लिया। 

 

chandrashekhar chandra shekhar pm narendra modi former prime minister chandrashekhar book launch baagi ballia
