बागी बलिया के संस्कारों के चलते पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रशेखर ने चुना बगावत का रास्ता : पीएम मोदी

PM Modi during release of a book on Former PM Chandra Shekhar: I first met Chandra Shekhar Ji in 1977. I met him at Delhi airport, I was travelling with Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. The two leaders enjoyed a close bond despite their different political ideologies. pic.twitter.com/J2YSeNKn9T— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
PM Modi: Jis samay Congress ka sitara chamakta hoga, woh kaunsa tatv hoga is insaan ke andar, woh kaunsi prerna hogi ki isne bagawat ka raasta chun liya; shayad baagi Ballia ke sanskar honge, shayad baagi Ballia ki mitti mein aaj bhi woh sugandh hogi. https://t.co/fRLawGIm8j— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
PM Modi: A museum for all former Prime Ministers who have served the country will be made. I invite their family members to share aspects of lives of former prime ministers, be it IK Gujral ji, Charan Singh ji, Deve Gowda ji and Dr. Manmohan Singh ji pic.twitter.com/XOdp4NroYm— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
विधि विरुद्ध क्रियाकलाप निवारण संशोधन ( द अनलॉफुल ऐक्टिविटीज (प्रिवेंशन) अमेंडमेंट या यूएपीए) विधेयक 2019 बिल लोकसभा में पास हो गया।
24 जुलाई 2019