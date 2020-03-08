शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi interact with Nari Shakti Puraskar awardees said you became inspiration for others

प्रधानमंत्री से 'नारी शक्ति' की बात, 98 वर्षीय अम्मा बोलीं- चौथी पास हूं, आगे पढ़ना चाहती हूं..

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 05:36 PM IST
विज्ञापन
'नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार' प्राप्त महिलाओं से बातचीत करते हुए पीएम मोदी।
'नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार' प्राप्त महिलाओं से बातचीत करते हुए पीएम मोदी। - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देशवासियों के लिए प्रेरणा बन चुकीं सात महिलाओं को ट्वीटर अकाउंट समर्पित करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 'नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार' से सम्मानित महिलाओं से बातचीत की। इस दौरान महिलाओं को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने पूछा कि जब आपने अपना काम शुरू किया, तो आपने इसे एक मिशन के रूप में किया होगा या जीवन में कुछ मूल्यवान करने के लिए किया होगा या फिर बस आप वक्त के प्रवाह के साथ चलते चले गए होंगे। आपने यह किसी इनाम के लिए नहीं किया, लेकिन आज आप दूसरों के लिए प्रेरणा बन गए हैं।
विज्ञापन
 
उद्यमियों के लिए सराहना पाना कठिन: आरिफा
इस दौरान कश्मीर से आईं आरिफा ने 'नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार' प्राप्त करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ बातचीत में अपनी सफलता की कहानी साझा की। उन्होंने कहा कि आम तौर जमीनी स्तर से शुरूआत करने वाले उद्यमियों के लिए सराहना पाना कठिन होता है।
 

 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

किसान नई योजनाओं का लाभ उठाएं: मोदी
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब, सवाल इस नंबर पर 8287757490 whatsapp करें
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
pm narendra modi international womens day 202 nari shakti puraskar international womens day nari shakti

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ऑस्ट्रेलिया महिला क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

महिला वर्ल्ड टी-20: खिताब जीतते ही मालामाल हुई ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम, भारतीय टीम भी बनी करोड़पति 

8 मार्च 2020

ऑस्ट्रेलिया महिला क्रिकेट
Cricket News

Women's World T20: भारत का सपना टूटा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पांचवीं बार जीता खिताब

8 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
photos of riotous
Prayagraj

यूपी हिंसा: सार्वजनिक पोस्टर पर हाईकोर्ट सख्त, सोमवार को आएगा फैसला

8 मार्च 2020

अल्ताफ बुखारी
Kathua

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद घाटी की सियासत में सबसे बड़ा बदलाव, बुखारी ने किया 'अपनी पार्टी' का एलान

8 मार्च 2020

International Women's Day 2020
India News

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने 'बेटियों' को दिया 'नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार', देखें दिल छू जाने वाली तस्वीरें

8 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
मालविका अय्यर
India News

बम धमाके में गंवाए दोनों हाथ, मालविका बोलीं- हार मान लेना विकल्प नहीं

8 मार्च 2020

स्नेहा मोहनदास और पीएम मोदी
India News

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस: कौन हैं स्नेहा मोहनदास, जिन्हें पीएम मोदी ने सौंपा अपना ट्विटर अकाउंट

8 मार्च 2020

Tahir Hussain
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: ताहिर हुसैन की कॉल डिटेल से बड़ा खुलासा, 12 लोगों से लगातार बात कर रहा था पार्षद

8 मार्च 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: चश्मदीद का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, वेटर के पहले हाथ काटे फिर जिंदा जलाया

8 मार्च 2020

ramayan
Television

33 साल बाद 'रामायण' के सितारों ने कपिल के शो में किया खुलासा, इस तरह से हुई थी कास्टिंग

8 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited