प्रधानमंत्री से 'नारी शक्ति' की बात, 98 वर्षीय अम्मा बोलीं- चौथी पास हूं, आगे पढ़ना चाहती हूं..

PM Modi while interacting with 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardees:When you started your work, you must have done it as a mission or to do something valuable in life or would have just gone with the flow. It must have not been for reward but today you've become inspiration for others pic.twitter.com/xSrfisZrtb— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Arifa from Kashmir shares her success story during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving 'Nari Shakti Puraskar'. She says,"Generally, it's hard for entrepreneurs from grassroots to get appreciation". pic.twitter.com/dwKEZHx2sn— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
PM Modi while interacting with 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardee Bhudevi(she helps women in tribal areas develop entrepreneurship): I congratulate you for your efforts. Govt this year has taken up a very big mission for Farmer Producer Organizations(FPOs),you must avail its benefits pic.twitter.com/SFWf03OGcd— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks blessings of 103-year-old Mann Kaur who received the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' today, for her achievements in athletics. #WomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/S9ow6Ggy2Y— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
#WATCH महिला दिवस पर 'नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार' से सम्मानित महिलाओं से बातचीत करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/5Y35SwmJOk— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 8, 2020
#WATCH दिल्ली: 'नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार' से सम्मानित 98 वर्षीय कार्तियानी अम्मा ने पीएम मोदी से बातचीत की और बताया कि उन्होंने कक्षा 4 की परीक्षा 98 प्रतिशत से पास की है और आगे भी पढ़ना चाहती हैं। #WomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/qbhXW6dMv1— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 8, 2020
