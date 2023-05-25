PM Modi: तीन देशों की यात्रा के बाद कुछ देर में दिल्ली पहुंचेंगे मोदी, पालम एयरपोर्ट पर उमड़े BJP कार्यकर्ता

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जापान, पापुआ न्यू गिनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की अपनी तीन देशों की यात्रा के समापन के बाद दिल्ली के पालम हवाई अड्डे पर कुछ ही देर में पहुंचने वाले हैं। पीएम मोदी के स्वागत के लिए पालम एयरपोर्ट के बाहर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का जमावड़ा लगा हुआ है। कार्यकर्ता खुशी में नाच रहे हैं और ढोल-नगाड़े बजाए जा रहे हैं।

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP workers gather outside Palam airport to welcome PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/dIbi6ntred