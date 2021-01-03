प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने वैक्सीन को मंजूरी मिलने पर दी बधाई, वैज्ञानिकों का आभार जताया

A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institue of India & Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to healthier & COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists & innovators:PM Modi pic.twitter.com/yTcNNXnEeG— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021
