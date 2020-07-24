27 जुलाई को आईसीएमआर की उच्च क्षमता वाली तीन लैब का उद्धाटन करेंगे पीएम मोदी

On 27th July, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Noida, Kolkata & Mumbai through video conference. CMs Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee & Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in the virtual event. pic.twitter.com/zALS6wfWEq