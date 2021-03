मोटे अनाज को लोकप्रिय करने की मुहिम का नेतृत्व करना हमारे लिए सम्मान की बात: मोदी

India is honoured to be at the forefront of popularising Millets, whose consumption furthers nutrition, food security and welfare of farmers. This also offers research and innovation opportunities for agriculture scientists and start-up communities. https://t.co/cHcDK1JKN2

Gratitude to all the nations who initiated and co-sponsored the resolution on International Year of Millets at the @UN.



Distinguished delegates were also served delicious Millet Murukku! This is one snack I also relish and urge all of you to try it as well. pic.twitter.com/j84PyWN5l5