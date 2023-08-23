BRICS: ब्रिक्स में ग्रुप फोटो के दौरान PM मोदी ने किया तिरंगे का सम्मान, अफ्रीका राष्ट्रपति ने भी किया अनुसरण

ब्रिक्स में ग्रुप फोटो के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जमीन पर भारतीय तिरंगे को देखा। उन्होंने तत्काल यह सुनिश्चित किया कि उस पर किसी के पैर न पड़ें। उन्होंने तुरंत ही उसे उठाया और अपने पास रखा। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के राष्ट्रपति सिरिल रामाफोसा भी इसी राह पर चले।
#WATCH | Johannesburg, South Africa | PM Narendra Modi notices Indian Tricolour on the ground (to denote standing position) during the group photo at BRICS, makes sure to not step on it, picks it up and keeps it with him. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa follows suit. pic.twitter.com/vf5pAkgPQo— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed