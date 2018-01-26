अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi is popular but party has sidelined the other popular leaders says Subramanian Swamy

मोदी बहुत पॉपुलर इसमें कोई शक नहीं, मगर पार्टी दूसरे दिग्गज नेताओं की हुई अनदेखी- सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 06:24 PM IST
PM Modi is popular but party has sidelined the other popular leaders says Subramanian Swamy
अक्सर अपने बयानों से सुर्खियों में रहने वाल भाजपा के राज्य सभा सांसद और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी एकबार फिर चर्चा का केंद्र में हैं। स्वामी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री निसंदेह विश्व के पॉपुलर नेता हैं।

स्वामी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि 'नमो विश्व प्रसिद्ध नेता हैं इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं, लेकिन पार्टी के अन्य पॉपुलर नेताओं को उनके आगे दरकिनार कर दिया गया है।'
 


इससे पहेल एक टीवी चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में स्वामी ने मोदी को अपना दोस्त करार दिया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि 'मोदी मेरे दोस्त हैं मैं कभी भी उनके खिलाफ नहीं बोलता। मैं अपनी पार्टी के हित को ध्यान में रखकर ही अपनी बातें रखता हूं। गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव में 150 सीटें जीतने का दावा था लेकिन मिली 99 सीटें। जिसने इतनी ज्यादा सीटों का वादा किया था अगर उनसे इसपर सवाल किया जाएगा तो वह अपने जवाब में इसे सिर्फ जुमला कहेगा।'
