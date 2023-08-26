PM Modi: वैज्ञानिकों को संबोधित करते हुए भावुक हुए PM मोदी; बोले- हमने वो कर दिखाया, जो कोई नहीं कर पाया था

#WATCH | Bengaluru: I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute you…salute your efforts...": PM Modi gets emotional while addressing the ISRO scientists pic.twitter.com/R2BsyyPiNc

जहां उतरा चंद्रयान-3, अब वो 'शिव-शक्ति' पॉइंट

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि 'मेरी आंखों के सामने 23 अगस्त के दिन का एक-एक सेकेंड बार-बार घूम रहा है।' उन्होंने कहा कि चांद पर जिस जगह चंद्रयान-3 मिशन लैंड हुआ, उस पॉइंट को अब 'शिव-शक्ति' के नाम से जाना जाएगा। 23 अगस्त को चंद्रमा पर भारतीय तिरंगा लहराया, इसलिए आज से इस दिन को भारत में 'राष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष दिवस' के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि जब हर घर तिरंगा है, हर दिल में तिरंगा है और अब तो चांद पर भी तिरंगा है। चंद्रयान-2 मिशन के स्पॉट को अब से 'तिरंगा पॉइंट' के नाम से जाना जाएगा।



इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी विदेश दौरे से सीधे बंगलुरू पहुंचे और वहां इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों से मुलाकात की। प्रधानमंत्री ने चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता के लिए इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों को बधाई दी। इसरो सेंटर पहुंचने पर इसरो चेयरमैन एस सोमनाथ और अन्य वैज्ञानिकों ने प्रधानमंत्री का स्वागत किया।

