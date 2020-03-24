पीएम मोदी ने शिवराज सिंह चौहान को दी बधाई, बताया कुशल और अनुभवी प्रशासक

Congratulations to Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji on taking oath as CM of Madhya Pradesh. He is an able and experienced administrator who is extremely passionate about MP’s development.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020
Best wishes to him for taking the state to new heights of progress.
