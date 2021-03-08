शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi buys products from various women self help groups and entrepreneurs on international women day

महिला दिवस पर पीएम मोदी की विशेष खरीदारी: असम का गमछा, बंगाल के फाइल फोल्डर समेत ये हैं शॉपिंग लिस्ट

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Mon, 08 Mar 2021 03:38 PM IST

सार

  • प्रधानमंत्री मोदी महिला उद्यमियों से शॉपिंग कर मनाया महिला दिवस
  • तमिलनाडु, केरल, असम, बंगाल जैसे राज्यों से खरीदा सामान
  • प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट कर अपनी शॉपिंग की दी जानकारी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Twitter - @BJP4India
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने महिलाओं को एक अनोखे अंदाज में बधाई दी। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सोमवार को कुछ खास शॉपिंग की, पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट के जरिए जानकारी दी कि उन्होंने महिला उद्यमियों, डिजाइनरों की ओर से तैयार किया गया सामान खरीदा और उनके लिंक्स भी साझा किए। 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जो सामान खऱीदा है, उसमें असम का गमछा, बंगाल के जूट का फाइल फोल्डर और तमिलनाडु का शॉल शामिल है। आइए देखते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर क्या-क्या सामान खरीदा...


1. तमिलनाडु की शॉल
 

2. ट्राइबल पेंटिंग
 

3. नगालैंड से खरीदा नगा शॉल
 

4. खादी स्टॉल
 

5. बंगाल के जूट से बना फाइल फोल्डर 
 

6. असम का गमछा
 

7. केरल का पॉम क्राफ्ट
 

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की इस खरीदारी में खास बात यह है कि इनमें से ज्यादातर सामान उन जगहों से खरीदा गया है, जहां विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं। इनसमें असम, तमिलनाडु, पश्चिम बंगाल, केरल जैसे राज्य शामिल हैं। 

X