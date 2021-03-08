महिला दिवस पर पीएम मोदी की विशेष खरीदारी: असम का गमछा, बंगाल के फाइल फोल्डर समेत ये हैं शॉपिंग लिस्ट

विज्ञापन

The exquisite hand embroidered Shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful.



I purchased one such shawl. This product is marketed by Tribes India. #NariShakti https://t.co/rG8c6yrv2C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

Adding more colour to the surroundings!



Art by our tribal communities is spectacular. This handcrafted Gond Paper Painting merges colours and creativity.



Bought this painting today. #NariShakti https://t.co/Z8IQtbIg3Y pic.twitter.com/QaRupmq7fF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

India is proud of the Naga Culture, synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity.



Purchased a traditional shawl from Nagaland. #NariShakti https://t.co/MvmERRDTQ9 pic.twitter.com/2S7tIdDOym — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India’s rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole. This is a top quality product and is closely associated with the creativity of our citizens. #NariShakti https://t.co/iKv0tIYIq3 pic.twitter.com/806mUC9rJK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

I am surely going to use this handmade Jute File Folder from West Bengal.



Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes! #NariShakti https://t.co/coP8q3cHgy pic.twitter.com/RJhz9Rdoad — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block. #NariShakti https://t.co/jvHk5YFJof pic.twitter.com/8exa9oli8Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products. https://t.co/GgwSkkLCka pic.twitter.com/x9Xsxi3AEz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने महिलाओं को एक अनोखे अंदाज में बधाई दी। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सोमवार को कुछ खास शॉपिंग की, पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट के जरिए जानकारी दी कि उन्होंने महिला उद्यमियों, डिजाइनरों की ओर से तैयार किया गया सामान खरीदा और उनके लिंक्स भी साझा किए।प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जो सामान खऱीदा है, उसमें असम का गमछा, बंगाल के जूट का फाइल फोल्डर और तमिलनाडु का शॉल शामिल है। आइए देखते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर क्या-क्या सामान खरीदा...प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की इस खरीदारी में खास बात यह है कि इनमें से ज्यादातर सामान उन जगहों से खरीदा गया है, जहां विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं। इनसमें असम, तमिलनाडु, पश्चिम बंगाल, केरल जैसे राज्य शामिल हैं।