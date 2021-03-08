महिला दिवस पर पीएम मोदी की विशेष खरीदारी: असम का गमछा, बंगाल के फाइल फोल्डर समेत ये हैं शॉपिंग लिस्ट

The exquisite hand embroidered Shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021
I purchased one such shawl. This product is marketed by Tribes India. #NariShakti https://t.co/rG8c6yrv2C
Adding more colour to the surroundings!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021
Art by our tribal communities is spectacular. This handcrafted Gond Paper Painting merges colours and creativity.
Bought this painting today. #NariShakti https://t.co/Z8IQtbIg3Y pic.twitter.com/QaRupmq7fF
India is proud of the Naga Culture, synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021
Purchased a traditional shawl from Nagaland. #NariShakti https://t.co/MvmERRDTQ9 pic.twitter.com/2S7tIdDOym
Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India’s rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole. This is a top quality product and is closely associated with the creativity of our citizens. #NariShakti https://t.co/iKv0tIYIq3 pic.twitter.com/806mUC9rJK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021
I am surely going to use this handmade Jute File Folder from West Bengal.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021
Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes! #NariShakti https://t.co/coP8q3cHgy pic.twitter.com/RJhz9Rdoad
You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block. #NariShakti https://t.co/jvHk5YFJof pic.twitter.com/8exa9oli8Z— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021
I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products. https://t.co/GgwSkkLCka pic.twitter.com/x9Xsxi3AEz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021
