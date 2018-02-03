अपना शहर चुनें

आज लॉन्च होगी पीएम मोदी की किताब 'एग्जाम वॉरियर्स', स्टूडेंट्स का स्ट्रेस करेगी गायब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 03:03 PM IST
पीएम मोदी की स्टूडेंट्स के लिए लिखी किताब 'एग्जाम वॉरियर्स' आज लॉन्च होगी। इस किताब में बच्चों को एग्जाम के स्ट्रेस से निपटने के लिए जरूरी टिप्स दिये गये हैं। इस किताब को प्रवासी भारतीय केंद्र में लॉन्च किया जायेगा।

इस मौके पर पीएम मोदी के साथ विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज भी मौजूद रहेंगी। आपको बता दें कि पढ़ाई के बढ़ते प्रेशर के कारण देश में कई स्टूडेंट्स सुसाइड कर लेते हैं या डिप्रेशन में चले जाते हैं। ऐसे में यह किताब स्डूडेंट्स को प्रेरित करेगी। 

किताब में पीएम ने इस बात का जिक्र किया है कि नॉलेज हमेशा एग्जाम में मिले नंबरों से ज्यादा अहम होती है। किताब में योग और शारीरिक मेहनत की भी जरूरत समझाई गई है। इस किताब में 208 पेज हैं और इसे पेंग्विन पब्लिशिंग हाउस ने छापा है। इसकी कीमत 100 रुपये रखी गयी है। पीएम ने पहले भी मन की बात में स्टूडेंट्स को दवाब न लेने की सलाह दी थी। 
pm modi exam warriors bjp

