Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi asks suggestions for Mann Ki Baat, telecast on 29 September

पीएम मोदी ने मन की बात के लिए मांगे सुझाव, 29 सितंबर को होगा प्रसारण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 09:02 AM IST
मन की बात
मन की बात - फोटो : BJP Twitter
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मन की बात कार्यक्रम के लिए लोगों से व्यवहारिक विचार मांगे हैं। इस कार्यक्रम का प्रसारण 29 सितंबर को आकाशवाणी और दूरदर्शन सहित कई प्रसार माध्यमों पर होगा। 
इच्छुक लोग अपना संदेश रिकॉर्ड करने के लिए 1800-11-7800 डायल करें। इसके अलावा संदेशों को MyGov ओपन फोरम पर या NaMo एप के माध्यम से भी पीएम मोदी तक पहुंचाया जा सके।

narendra modi mann ki baat
