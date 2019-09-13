पीएम मोदी ने मन की बात के लिए मांगे सुझाव, 29 सितंबर को होगा प्रसारण

I look forward to hearing your insightful ideas for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 29th. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on the MyGov Open Forum or on the NaMo App. https://t.co/68gfVKQtQh— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
ओडिशा की एक महिला शिक्षक पिछले 11 साल से बच्चों को पढ़ाने के लिए रोज नदी पार करके स्कूल पहुंचती हैं।
13 सितंबर 2019