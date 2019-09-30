शहर चुनें

PM Modi arrives in Chennai, will be chief guest at 56th convocation of IIT-Madras

चेन्नई पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, आईआईटी मद्रास के दीक्षांत समारोह में लेंगे हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 09:37 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी चेन्नई पहुंच गए हैं। वह यहां भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान मद्रास (IIT Madras) के दीक्षांत समारोह में शिरकत करेंगे। यहां वह विद्यार्थियों व अन्य मौजूद लोगों को संबोधित भी करेंगे। इसके अलावा वह सिंगापुर-इंडिया हैकाथॉन के पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में हिस्सा लेंगे।
चेन्नई पहुंचने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा, 'चेन्नई आकर हमेशा मुझे बहुत खुशी होती है। 2019 के चुनाव के बाद यह मेरी राज्य की पहली यात्रा है। मैं इस गर्मजोशी से भरे स्वागत के लिए आप सभी का आभारी हूं।'
 
