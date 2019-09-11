प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के प्रमुख सचिव बने पीके मिश्रा, संभाला कार्यभार

PK Mishra takes charge as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Pic Source- National Disaster Management Authority) pic.twitter.com/xHMTImjj2d— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मथुरा पहुंच चुके हैं। जहां उन्होंने सबसे पहले गाय की पूजा करते हुए पशु आरोग्य मेले की शुरुआत की।
11 सितंबर 2019