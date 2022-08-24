Pinaka Rocket Test: पिनाक रॉकेट की बढ़ी रेंज, डीआरडीओ ने पोखरण में किया परीक्षण

देश की रक्षा के लिए नित नूतन शस्त्रों के विकास में जुटे डीआरडीओ ने पिनाक रॉकेट की रेंज बढ़ा दी है। रॉकेट की विस्तारित रेंज का राजस्थान की पोखरण फायरिंग रेंज में सफल परीक्षण किया गया।

#WATCH | Trials of the Pinaka extended range rocket are going on in the Pokharan firing ranges in Rajasthan & multiple successful test firings have been carried out during these tests. Developed by DRDO, the rockets are produced by private sector firm: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/VPZ5S9HIwj