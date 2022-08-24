Pinaka Rocket Test: पिनाक रॉकेट की बढ़ी रेंज, डीआरडीओ ने पोखरण में किया परीक्षण

रक्षा अनुसंधान व विकास संगठन (DRDO) के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि इस रॉकेट का विकास उसने किया है, लेकिन उत्पादन निजी क्षेत्र की फर्म द्वारा किया जा रहा है। पोखरण में इन रॉकेटों के परीक्षण चल रहे हैं। कई सफल परीक्षण किए जा चुके हैं।
देश की रक्षा के लिए नित नूतन शस्त्रों के विकास में जुटे डीआरडीओ ने पिनाक रॉकेट की रेंज बढ़ा दी है। रॉकेट की विस्तारित रेंज का राजस्थान की पोखरण फायरिंग रेंज में सफल परीक्षण किया गया।
#WATCH | Trials of the Pinaka extended range rocket are going on in the Pokharan firing ranges in Rajasthan & multiple successful test firings have been carried out during these tests. Developed by DRDO, the rockets are produced by private sector firm: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/VPZ5S9HIwj— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
