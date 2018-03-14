#PhulpurByPoll : Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 9924 votes with 87,272 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 77,348 votes after eight round of counting.

I firmly believe that we will win both #Gorakhpur & #Phulpur, SP is leading in initial rounds but a number of rounds are still left. I know the voters of that area, we will have a win with a comfortable margin of a lakh: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya pic.twitter.com/JUqmpzIAnz