#PhulpurByPoll: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 9924 votes with 87,272 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 77,348 votes after eight round of counting.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
I firmly believe that we will win both #Gorakhpur & #Phulpur, SP is leading in initial rounds but a number of rounds are still left. I know the voters of that area, we will have a win with a comfortable margin of a lakh: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya pic.twitter.com/JUqmpzIAnz— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
गोरखपुर-फूलपुर उपचुनाव से पहले यूपी की राजनीति ने नई करवट ली है। मतदान से ठीक पहले जहां चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी सपा-बसपा ने हाथ मिला लिया, वहीं राज्यसभा चुनाव में सपा-बसपा के साथ कांग्रेस भी भाजपा के खिलाफ एक मंच पर आ गई है।
14 मार्च 2018