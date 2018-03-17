This woman has visited the mall in past & there have been no such issues. We checked CCTV footage, we'll sensitize our staff for future. Everyone is welcome and allowed here: Rajiv Malla, Director, Phoenix Mall on transgender's allegation of being denied entry in the mall. #Pune pic.twitter.com/bY1Hrn6rMc— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजस्थान में भाजपा विधायक ने समर्थकों से टोल मांगने पर कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ मार दिया।
17 मार्च 2018