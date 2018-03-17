शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Phoenix Market City mall denies entry to a transgender women

ट्रांसजेंडर को मॉल ने नहीं दी एंट्री, करेंगी केस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 03:08 PM IST
सोनाली दाल्वे
सोनाली दाल्वे
पुणे के फीनिक्स मार्केट सिटी के अंदर एक ट्रांसजेंडर महिला को मॉल के अंदर एंट्री देने से मना कर दिया गया। महिला का नाम सोनाली दल्वी है। महिला का कहना है कि यह पहली बार था जब उनके साथ इस तरह की घटना घटी है और वह इस भेदभाव के लिए कानूनी कार्यवाही करने का निर्णय लिया है। फीनिक्स प्रबंध ने माना है कि यह घटना उनके यहां घटी है लेकिन उनका कहना है कि इसके कुछ देर बाद उन्हें मॉल के अंदर एंट्री दे दी गई थी।
दल्वी अपने दोस्त मनोज बोइल्कर के साथ मॉल में शॉपिंग करने के लिए गई थीं। महिला के अनुसार- जब वह मॉल के गेट नंबर 5 से एंट्री करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे तभी सुरक्षा गार्ड्स ने उन्हें रोका और कहा कि मॉल की पॉलिसी के अनुसार उन्हें अंदर जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती है। जब उन्होंने आगे इसकी पूछताछ की तो उन्हें बताया गया कि चूंकि वह ट्रांसजेंडर हैं इसलिए उन्हें एंट्री नहीं मिल सकती है। हालांकि मॉल ने बयान जारी कर कहा है कि यह पब्लिक स्पेस है और हमारे यहां सभी का स्वागत है।

अपने साथ हुई घटना के बारे में बताते हुए दल्वी ने कहा- यह पहली बार नहीं था जब मैं किसी मॉल में गई थी। हमने यहां कई कार्यक्रम किए हैं। लेकिन यह पहली बार था जब सिक्योरिटी गार्ड्स ने मुझे अंदर जाने नहीं दिया। जब मैंने पूछा कि परेशानी क्या है तो उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रांसजेंडर महिला को मॉल की पॉलिसी के अनुसार अंदर जाने की अनुमति नहीं है। जब मैंने उन्हें कहा कि मुझे अपनी पॉलिसी के दस्तावेज दिखाएं तो उन्होंने अपने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को बुला लिया, उन्होंने भी लिखित में कुछ देने से मना कर दिया। इसके बजाए उन्होंने एक घंटे तक मुझे बाहर इंतजार करवाया। मैं अब उनके खिलाफ कोर्ट केस करुंगी।

RELATED

shopping mall transgender women

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

hansal mehta approach actress vidya balan for new project sridevi biopic
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की बायोपिक में खुलेगा उनकी मौत का राज, ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस बनेंगी जाह्नवी कपूर की मां

17 मार्च 2018

navratri 2018: benefits of chanting these devi durga mantra during navratri
Yog-Dhyan

नवरात्रि 2018: दुर्गा सप्तशती के पाठ में छिपे होते हैं कई चमत्कारी लाभ

17 मार्च 2018

अर्जुन कपूर
Bollywood

इस तरह जाह्नवी और खुशी का ख्याल रख रहे अर्जुन कपूर, श्रीदेवी के जाने के बाद सौतेली बहनों को अपनाया

17 मार्च 2018

Ye Hai Mohabbatein
Television

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और बुडापेस्ट के बाद अब लंदन में होगी 'ये है मोहब्बतें' की शूटिंग, कहानी में आएगा TWIST

17 मार्च 2018

Vividha Kirti
Television

'इश्कबाज' एक्ट्रेस ने बचपन के दोस्त से रचाई शादी, सीरियल में निभा चुकी हैं निगेटिव किरदार

17 मार्च 2018

akshay kumar film toilet ek prem katha sold for china distribution
Bollywood

आमिर और सलमान को भी पछाड़ देंगे अक्षय कुमार, इस तरह कमा लेंगे करोड़ों

17 मार्च 2018

रुबीना दिलाइक
Bollywood

टीवी की किन्नर ने लिया शादी करने का फैसला, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने घोड़ी चढ़ने से कर दिया इंकार

17 मार्च 2018

irfan khan
Fitness

न्यूरो एंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर से जूझ रहे हैं एक्टर इरफान खान, जानिए क्या है यह बीमारी

17 मार्च 2018

kapil sharma
Television

कपिल शर्मा के शो पर इस वजह से आना चाहते हैं अजय देवगन, ट्वीट कर खोला राज

17 मार्च 2018

Mira Shahid
Bollywood

दूसरा बच्चा प्लान कर रहे हैं शाहिद और मीरा, इन तस्वीरों से अटकलें तेज

17 मार्च 2018

Most Read

जीतमल खांट
India News

भाजपा विधायक की दिनदहाड़े गुंडागर्दी, टोल लेने पर कर्मचारी को मारा थप्पड़

राजस्थान में भाजपा विधायक ने समर्थकों से टोल मांगने पर कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ मार दिया।

17 मार्च 2018

महाअधिवेशन में सोनिया गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस अधिवेशन LIVE: मोदी सरकार पर सोनिया गांधी का हमला- कांग्रेस न झुकी है और न कभी झुकेगी

17 मार्च 2018

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे
India News

कांग्रेस अधिवेशन में मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने BJP-RSS को बताया इंसानियत का लहू पीने वाला

17 मार्च 2018

opportunities for SP-BSP In Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly seat Bypolls
India News

सपा और बसपा के लिए कैराना-नूरपुर उपचुनाव में एक और मौका, बीजेपी के लिए होगी चुनौती

17 मार्च 2018

Kamal Haasan said on Rajinikanth, Politics will divide us
India News

कमल हासन ने कहा- मेरी और रजनीकांत की दोस्ती में रोड़ा है राजनीति

17 मार्च 2018

rahul gandhi
India News

बदल गया राहुल गांधी के ट्विटर का पता, अब यहां मिलेंगे

17 मार्च 2018

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

बढ़ा राजनयिक विवाद, अब भारत सरकार की वेबसाइट्स को पाकिस्तान ने किया ब्लॉक

17 मार्च 2018

कैदी
India News

भारतीय जेलों में बंद कैदियों को पाकिस्तान ने पहचानने से किया इंकार

17 मार्च 2018

BJP trying to convence shiv sena after TDP quits NDA alliance
India News

TDP के एनडीए से बाहर होने पर भाजपा में मची खलबली, शिवसेना को मनाने के लिए बंद कमरे में हुई मीटिंग

16 मार्च 2018

Nirbhaya: Former Karnataka DGP controversial statement on mother asha devi
India News

पूर्व DGP बोले- 'निर्भया की मां की फिजिक से पता चलता है बेटी कितनी सुंदर रही होगी', मिला करारा जवाब

16 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

पीएम मोदी ने इन्हें बताया नए भारत का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने ‘कृषि उन्नति मेला’के दौरान किसानों और वैज्ञानिकों को संबोधित किया।

17 मार्च 2018

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे 0:59

कविता के जरिए BJP-RSS पर बरसे मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, कहा इंसानियत का खून पीते हैं ये लोग

17 मार्च 2018

राहुल 4:55

कांग्रेस महाधिवेशन में राहुल गांधी ने बीजेपी पर लगाया सबसे बड़ा आरोप!

17 मार्च 2018

मुफ्त शिक्षा 00:01:53

मुफ्त में बनना है डॉक्टर या इंजीनियर, तो यहां लें दाखिला!

17 मार्च 2018

NATIONAL ANTHEM 1:26

तो क्या राष्ट्रगान में इस्तेमाल हुए इस शब्द को हटाया जाएगा!

17 मार्च 2018

Recommended

New Survey tells Indians love to travel more than shopping, food
India News

घुमाई के लिए क्रेजी हो रहे हैं भारतीय, खर्च बता रहा है कितना बढ़ गया है शौक

15 मार्च 2018

नगर के शहीद पार्क बाजार में बुधवार को होली के लिए खरीददारी करती महिलाएं।
Ballia

बाजार में रही रौनक, हुई खरीदारी

28 फरवरी 2018

पिचकारी से रंग डालने पर बजेगा हाॅर्न, उड़ेगा गुलाल
Maharajganj

पिचकारी से रंग डालने पर बजेगा हाॅर्न, उड़ेगा गुलाल

28 फरवरी 2018

होली पर खरीदारी
Azamgarh

रंग पिचकारी के साथ ही कपड़ों की दुकानों पर उमड़ी भीड़

28 फरवरी 2018

demo
Jokes

दुकानदार : मैंने आपको दुकान की एक-एक चप्पल दिखा दी

29 नवंबर 2017

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

पुलिस ने बदमाश को आबूलेन पर कराई शॉपिंग   

14 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.