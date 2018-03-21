शहर चुनें

petrol bomb was thrown on the car of BJP district secretary in Coimbatore

BJP दफ्तर के सामने जिला सचिव की कार पर फेंका पेट्रोल बम 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोयंबटूर Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 09:06 AM IST
बीजेपी
बीजेपी
तमिलनाडु में भारतीय जनता पार्टी दफ्तर के बाहर बुधवार सुबह कोयंबटूर के भाजपा जिला सचिव की कार पर पेट्रोल बम फेंका गया है। यह सारी घटना सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हो गई। बता दें कि इससे पहले भी भाजपा के दफ्तर पर पेट्रोल बम फेंका गया था।
पिछली बार फेंके गए बम का भी वीडियो सामने आया था जिसमें दो युवक दिखाई दे रहे थे। वीडियो में दोनों युवक भाजपा दफ्तर के बाहर खड़े थ्री व्हीलर के पीछे से आए थे। पहले युवक के पेट्रोल बम फेंकते ही भाजपा दफ्तर से एक शख्स निकला, तभी दूसरे युवक ने भी पेट्रोल बम दफ्तर पर फेंका और वहां से भाग गया।  

वहीं आज हुए धमाके का अभी तक कोई खुलासा नहीं हुआ है न ही किसी नेता का कोई बयान आया है। घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। हालांकि फिलहाल किसी को गिफ्तार नहीं किया गया है।
 

 

कर्नाटक: इन धार्मिक स्थलों में राहुल गांधी ने झुकाया सिर, क्या बदल चुकी है रणनीति?

गुजरात में जहां राहुल गांधी सिर्फ मंदिरों के चक्कर लगा रहे थे, वहीं दूसरी ओर कर्नाटक वे प्रचार के दौरान मंदिर के साथ चर्च और दरगाह में भी गए।

21 मार्च 2018

इराक 4:26

आंसुओं में बह गई ‘जिंदगी’ की उम्मीद

20 मार्च 2018

फेसबुक 3:07

फेसबुक से पांच करोड़ लोगों की निजी जानकारी चोरी!

20 मार्च 2018

अलिश्बा इंटरव्यू 2:17

सामने आई 'वो' पाकिस्तानी लड़की, मोहम्मद शमी पर दिया बड़ा बयान

20 मार्च 2018

सुषमा स्वराज 3:04

इस शख्स ने कहा, सरकार ने किया गुमराह, आईएस ने पहले ही मार दिए 39 भारतीय

20 मार्च 2018

