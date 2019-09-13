शहर चुनें

Petition filed in Bombay High Court to postpone Maharashtra assembly elections

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनावों को स्थगित करने के लिए बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 02:57 PM IST
बॉम्बे उच्च न्यायालय में एक जनहित याचिका दायर की गई है, जिसमें महाराष्ट्र में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों को स्थगित करने की मांग की गई है। याचिका में कहा गया है कि राज्य के 40% मतदाता बाढ़ और सूखे से प्रभावित हुए हैं, जिस कारण इस वर्ष राज्य में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों को स्थगित कर दिया जाए। 
गौरतलब है कि महाराष्ट्र में आई बाढ़ से बड़े तौर पर जनजीवन को नुकसान हुआ है। महाराष्ट्र के कई जिलों में बाढ़ ने भयंकर तबाही मचाई। भारी बारिश और बाढ़ ने कोल्हापुर और सांगली समेत कई जिलों को नुकसान हुआ था। 
maharastra election बॉम्बे उच्च न्यायालय
वीडियो से ली गई तस्वीर
India News

तो क्या इस वजह से नहीं हो पाई थी विक्रम लैंडर की सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग ?

चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम इसरो के प्लान के मुताबिक सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग नहीं कर सका और स्पेस एजेंसी से इसका संपर्क टूट गया। लेकिन क्या आप इसके पीछे की वजह जानते हैं ?

13 सितंबर 2019

केजरीवाल
India News

दिल्ली में फिर से ऑड ईवन, प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए केजरीवाल का 7 प्वाइंट एक्शन प्लान

13 सितंबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजपथ, संसद और सचिवालय को नया रूप देगी सरकार, कंपनियों से मांगे प्रस्ताव

13 सितंबर 2019

पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शारदा चिटफंड मामला : हाईकोर्ट ने पूर्व कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार की गिरफ्तारी पर लगी रोक हटाई

13 सितंबर 2019

जीएसटी
India News

जीएसटी काउंसिल की बैठक से ऑटो सेक्टर में मंदी का निकलेगा हल, इनको भी मिल सकती है राहत

13 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईएनएक्स मामला: अदालत से चिदंबरम को झटका, आत्मसमर्पण की अर्जी खारिज

13 सितंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल, नितिन गडकरी
India News

दिल्ली में केजरीवाल फिर लाएंगे ऑड-ईवन, गडकरी बोले- अब जरूरत नहीं

13 सितंबर 2019

रामेश्वरम समुद्र तट
India News

शैवाल की मौजूदगी के कारण समुद्र का पानी हुआ हरे रंग का, बड़ी संख्या में मछलियों की मौत

13 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: बिना इजाजत शिवाजी की प्रतिमा लगाने पर भाजपा विधायक समेत 40 गिरफ्तार

13 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक चालान
India News

अब तक के तीन सबसे बड़े ट्रैफिक चालान, जानने के बाद हिल जाएगा दिमाग

13 सितंबर 2019

