महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनावों को स्थगित करने के लिए बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in Bombay High Court seeking to postpone forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections stating 40% of voters in state have been affected by floods & drought. pic.twitter.com/iXOcBFfDEP— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम इसरो के प्लान के मुताबिक सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग नहीं कर सका और स्पेस एजेंसी से इसका संपर्क टूट गया। लेकिन क्या आप इसके पीछे की वजह जानते हैं ?
13 सितंबर 2019