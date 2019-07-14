शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   person died after his hands got stuck in gates of Kolkata Metro at Park Street station

कोलकाता मेट्रो के दरवाजे में हाथ फंसने से शख्स की मौत, अधिकारियों ने दिए जांच के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 14 Jul 2019 08:14 AM IST
ट्रेन के दरवाजे में हाथ फंसने से शख्स की मौत
ट्रेन के दरवाजे में हाथ फंसने से शख्स की मौत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कोलकाता में शनिवार शाम को करीब छह बजकर 40 मिनट पर पार्क स्ट्रीट मेट्रो स्टेशन में एक व्यक्ति का हाथ ट्रेन के गेट पर फंस गया। जिसके कारण उसकी मौत हो गई है। यह घटना उस समय घटी जब व्यक्ति प्लेटफॉर्म से ट्रेन में चढ़ने की कोशिश कर रहा था लेकिन तभी ट्रेन चलने लगी। इस दौरान उसका हाथ ट्रेन के दरवाजे के बीच फंस गया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 


घटना के बाद मेट्रो स्टेशन में हड़कंप मच गया। जानकारी मिलने के बाद आसपास भीड़ जमा होने लगी। मेट्रो अधिकारियों ने मामले का संज्ञान लेते हुए एक जांच समिति का गठन करने के साथ ही उच्च स्तरीय जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं। यह टीम घटना से जुड़े हर पहलू की गहन छानबीन करेगी।

मेट्रो में हुई इस घटना के बाद से घटनास्थल पर लोग इकट्ठा होने शुरू हो गए। हादसे की सूचना मिलने के बाद से मेट्रो प्रशासन के अधिकारियों में भी अफरा-तफरी का माहौल पैदा हो गया। मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए जांच समिति का गठन करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। 

Recommended

Four arrested on firing property dealer
Lucknow

पार्किंग ठेके के विवाद में इंटीग्रल यूनिवर्सिटी के पूर्व छात्र ने मारी थी प्रापर्टी डीलर को गोलियां

11 जुलाई 2019

every month 2.35 crore people are using free wifi facility of indian railways
Business Diary

हर महीने 2.35 करोड़ लोग स्टेशन पर ले रहे मुफ्त वाई-फाई सुविधा का लाभ

25 जून 2019

Sale of houses rises by thirteen percent in seven major cities of india
Property

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत देश के सात प्रमुख शहरों में 13 फीसदी बढ़ी मकानों की बिक्री

5 जून 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कोलकाता में चार मंजिला इमारत में लगी आग, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद काबू पाया

26 अप्रैल 2019

राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
India News

कौन हैं राफेल उड़ाने वाले वाइस चीफ ऑफ एयर स्टाफ एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया

13 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

सास के बर्थडे पर प्रियंका ने लिखा मैसेज, खूबसूरती में विदेशी मां दे रही देसी गर्ल को टक्कर

13 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Denise Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Denise Jonas
priyanka chopra, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa
Bollywood

सास के बर्थडे पर प्रियंका ने लिखा मैसेज, खूबसूरती में विदेशी मां दे रही देसी गर्ल को टक्कर

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
kolkata metro investigation metro authorities platform
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

hima das
Other Sports

19 साल की हिमा का जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन, 11 दिन के अंदर जीता तीसरा गोल्ड मेडल

14 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2, भारत का मिशन चांद
India News

चंद्रमा पर पहुंचने वाला चौथा देश बनेगा भारत, जानिए इस मिशन के बारे में सबकुछ

13 जुलाई 2019

अपराजिता कार्यक्रम
Meerut

अपराजिता 100 मिलियन स्माइल: दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति से इतिहास बदल सकती हैं बेटियां

14 जुलाई 2019

जीएसएलवी मार्क 3
India News

चंद्रयान- 2: लॉन्चिंग में 2 दिन बाकी, पहली बार चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरेगा कोई यान

13 जुलाई 2019

राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया
India News

कौन हैं राफेल उड़ाने वाले वाइस चीफ ऑफ एयर स्टाफ एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Pratyusha, Sridevi and Parveen Babi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी से पहले इन 5 अभिनेत्रियों की मौत पर भी उठ चुके हैं सवाल

13 जुलाई 2019

Sudha Shivpuri
Television

8वीं क्लास से काम करने को मजबूर हुईं ये एक्ट्रेस, स्मृति ईरानी की 'बा' बनते ही रातोंरात मिली शोहरत

13 जुलाई 2019

vivek oberoi
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की हार पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ने उड़ाया फैंस का मजाक, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

13 जुलाई 2019

इथेनॉल Apache
Auto News

टीवीएस मोटर ने पेश की इथेनॉल से चलने वाली मोटरसाइकिल

13 जुलाई 2019

Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा से शादी के महज चंद घंटे बाद खुली नवाब शाह की किस्मत, मिला अब तक का सबसे बड़ा ऑफर

13 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अमेरिकी हमलावर ड्रोन की जद में लश्कर और जैश के आतंकी, सीमावर्ती इलाकों पर कर सकता है हमले

सुरक्षा मामलों से जुड़े उच्चपदस्थ अधिकारी ने बताया कि अमेरिकी ड्रोन अपने आतंकवाद विरोधी अभियान के तहत अफगानिस्तान-पाकिस्तान सीमावर्ती इलाकों में अक्सर हमले करता है। इन इलाकों का ज्यादातर हिस्सा आतंकवादियों का हब माना जाता है।

14 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
रामलाल
India News

भाजपा में बड़ा बदलाव, महासचिव रामलाल वापस आरएसएस में बुलाए गए

13 जुलाई 2019

NIA busts terror gang based in Tamil Nadu, conducts searches
India News

एनआईए को मिली कामयाबी, देश में बडे़ आतंकी हमलों की साजिश रच रहे गिरोह पर्दाफाश

14 जुलाई 2019

Odisha Milkmen Protest
India News

ओडिशा में किसानों का दूध लेने से मना किया तो विरोध में सड़कों पर बहा डाला

14 जुलाई 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पर्दे के पीछे से कौन है कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा की ताकत?

13 जुलाई 2019

balasaheb thorat appointed as new president of maharashtra congress
India News

इस्तीफों के बीच बालासाहेब थोराट बने महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के नए अध्यक्ष

14 जुलाई 2019

मुकुल रॉय
India News

मुकुल रॉय का दावा, पश्चिम बंगाल में विपक्षी दलों के 107 विधायक भाजपा में होंगे शामिल

13 जुलाई 2019

एचडी देवगौड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कानों देखी: जब मुलायम ने दे दिया था प्रधानमंत्री देवगौड़ा को धक्का...

13 जुलाई 2019

गोवा सरकार में नए मंत्रियों ने शपथ ली
India News

गोवा: कांग्रेस से आए तीन विधायकों और पू्र्व डिप्टी स्पीकर को बनाया गया मंत्री

13 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

देश के कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश से बिगड़े हालात, अमित शाह ने बुलाई बैठक

13 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

भाजपा में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, महासचिव रामलाल वापस आरएसएस में बुलाए गए

भारतीय जनता पार्टी संगठन में एक बड़ा बदलाव हुआ है। महासचिव रामलाल को वापस आरएसएस में बुला लिया गया है।

13 जुलाई 2019

रबर फैक्ट्री 01:31

दिल्ली की रबर फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, 2 महिलाओं समेत 3 की मौत

13 जुलाई 2019

धोनी 5:03

क्रिकेट के मैदान से अभी धोनी की विदाई का वक्त नहीं हुआ है

13 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

इब्राहिम का ये अंदाज देख याद आ जाएंगे दादा मंसूर अली खान पटौदी!

13 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान 2 05:46

चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्च के लिए तैयार, चंद्रयान 1 से कई मायनों में है अलग

13 जुलाई 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

खत्म हो रहा है अल-नीनो का प्रभाव, अब जमकर बरसेंगे मानसूनी बादल

13 जुलाई 2019

राम माधव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर घाटी के मुस्लिम बहुल इलाकों में दोबारा बसाए जाएंगे विस्थापित हिंदू: राम माधव

13 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

व्हॉट्सऐप पर अपशब्द लिखने वालों का अकाउंट होगा डिलीट, ऐसे होगी पहचान...

13 जुलाई 2019

साक्षी मिश्रा
India News

लव मैरिज कर भागी बेटी को विधायक पिता से डर, अगर हाथ आ गए तो पक्का मार दिए जाएंगे

12 जुलाई 2019

सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत
India News

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत बोले, भविष्य में होने वाले युद्ध और हिंसक हो जाएंगे

13 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारतीय सेना से आशंकित आतंकियों ने अफगानिस्तान-पाकिस्तान सीमावर्ती इलाके को बनाया नया ठिकाना

13 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited