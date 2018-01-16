Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   people of andhra pradesh ignored HC ban and organized cockfighting in west godavari

HC के बैन के बावजूद आंध्र प्रदेश में कराई जा रही मुर्गों की लड़ाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोदावरी Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 09:29 AM IST
people of andhra pradesh ignored HC ban and organized cockfighting in west godavari
cockfighting
आंध्र प्रदेश के पश्चिमी गोदावरी में हाईकोर्ट की रोक के बावजूद परंपरा के नाम मुर्गों की लड़ाई आज भी जारी है। आंध्र प्रदेश में भोगी, सक्रांति और कनुमा त्योहारों की धूम के दौरान इस परंपरा का पालन किया जाता है।  खेलों का आयोजन पश्चिमी गोदावरी ही नहीं पूर्वी गोदावरी में भी किया जाता है और इस दौरान मुर्गों की लड़ाई को देखने वालों की भीड़ उमड़ जाती है। बताया जाता है कि राज्य में करीब 200 जगहों पर मुर्गों की लड़ाई करवाई जाती है और ये आयोजन इतना बड़ा होता है कि लोग इस देखे बिना रह नहीं पाते हैं। मुर्गों को पहले से करो या मरो के भाव के साथ मैदान में उतारा जाता है, जिसमें मुर्गे बुरी तरह जख्मी हो जाते हैं। इतना ही नहीं कई की मौत भी हो जाती है, जिसका कई बार विरोध भी किया गया है।

RELATED

 
आगे पढ़ें

करोड़ों का लगता है सट्टा
west godavari cockfighting high court ban andhra pradesh breaking news

Spotlight

shweta tiwari sister arpita tiwari murder case friend arrested in mumbai
Television

इस Bigg Boss विनर की बहन की हुई थी हत्या, पुलिस ने दोस्त को किया गिरफ्तार

16 जनवरी 2018

twinkle khanna on akshay kumar next film padman and padmaavat
Bollywood

क्या 'पद्मावत' से डर गई ट्विंकल, 'पैडमैन' को लेकर दिया ये बड़ा बयान

16 जनवरी 2018

anurag kashyap film mukkabaaz day 3 collection
Bollywood

दमदार स्क्रिप्ट का 'मुक्काबाज' को मिला फायदा, वीकेंड पर बढ़ा कलेक्शन

15 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan dream project mahabharat will be divided into 5 movies
Bollywood

2018 के बाद 10 साल तक कोई और फिल्म नहीं करेंगे आमिर, जान लीजिए क्या है वजह

16 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss winners of all seasons salman khan
Television

कोई ढाबा चला रहा तो कोई बन गया नेता, जानिए क्या कर रहे हैं Bigg Boss के पिछले विजेता

16 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale puneesh sharma and bandgi kalra performed
Television

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले में पुनीश-बंदगी की सिजलिंग परफॉर्मेंस, रोमांस से पानी में लगा दी आग

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale winner shilpa shinde 5th female contestant
Television

Bigg Boss 11: कॉलेज ड्रॉपआउट शिल्पा बनीं 5वीं फीमेल विजेता, इन 4 कंटेस्टेंट्स ने भी जीता था शो

15 जनवरी 2018

This Is Why Castor Seeds Are Considered As Natural Anti Pregnancy Pill
Healthy Food

गर्भनिरोधक गोली नहीं, बस खाएं ये चीज, नहीं होंगी प्रेग्नेंट

15 जनवरी 2018

Bollywood Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Fitness Routine
Fitness

ये है नील नितिन मुकेश की 'चोर बॉडी' का राज़...

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ISRO for post of Junior Research Fellow
Government Jobs

इसरो में जूनियर रिसर्च फेलो बनने का मौका, ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें

15 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

four SC judges who revolt against CJI not figure in the constitution bench for 8 sensitive cases
India News

अहम मुद्दों के लिए CJI ने बनाई संवैधानिक पीठ, चारों सीनियर जजों को रखा बाहर

सोमवार को अहम मामलों की सुनवाई के लिए मुख्य न्यायाधीश की अध्यक्षता में पांच जजों की संवैधानिक पीठ का गठन किया है।

16 जनवरी 2018

Pravin togadia missing claims VHP and protest all over
India News

विश्व हिंदू परिषद के नेता तोगड़िया सुबह से लापता, पुलिस पर हिरासत में लेने का आरोप

15 जनवरी 2018

Congress take a dig at PM modi and netanyahu meeting is Hugplomacy 
India News

मोदी के नेतन्याहू को गले लगाने पर कांग्रेस ने उड़ाया मजाक, भाजपा बोली- नीच मानसिकता

14 जनवरी 2018

A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul
India News

काबुल में भारतीय दूतावास पर रॉकेट हमला, स्टाफ सुरक्षित

16 जनवरी 2018

Demonstration of Left parties against Israeli Prime Minister
India News

इजरायल के प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ वामपंथी दलों का प्रदर्शन 

16 जनवरी 2018

Amar Ujala Poll: India can challenge china pakistan after better ties with israel
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: इजरायल से दोस्ती बढ़ाकर चीन-पाक के लिए चुनौती बन सकता है भारत

15 जनवरी 2018

Justice Loya son Anuj Loya didnt want any probe in case
India News

जस्टिस लोया के बेटे ने कहा- पिता की मौत पर किसी पर शक नहीं, परिवार को परेशान न करें

15 जनवरी 2018

Tamilnadu: one spectator died in amd many injured in Jallikattu event
India News

तमिलनाडु: आस्था पर भारी जलीकट्टू, एक शख्स की मौत, 25 घायल

15 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan contacted his indian based spy for revenge to protest Bipin Rawat`s comment
India News

बिपिन रावत के कड़े तेवर से डरा पाक, चुपके से बदला लेने के लिए बेचैन

15 जनवरी 2018

Kashmir dispute may solve with Israeli policy
India News

नजरियाः कश्मीर में इसराइल दिखा रहा है भारत को रास्ता?

15 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

लापता VHP अध्यक्ष प्रवीण तोगड़िया मिले, अस्पताल में भर्ती

सोमवार सुबह गायब हुए विश्व हिंदू परिषद के अध्यक्ष प्रवीण तोगड़िया करीब 11 घंटे बाद बेहोशी की हालत में मिले। प्रवीण तोगड़िया को अहमदाबाद के चंद्रामणि अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

16 जनवरी 2018

MAGADH EXPRESS ENGINE CATCHES FIRE NEAR TUDIGANJ RAILWAY STATION 1:05

VIDEO: मगध एक्सप्रेस के इंजन में लगी आग

16 जनवरी 2018

ANNA HAZARE SAYS HIS NEW MOVEMENT WILL NOT PRODUCE LEADERS LIKE KEJRIWAL 3:22

अन्ना का दावा नए अांदोलन से नहीं पैदा होगा कोई अरविंद केजरीवाल, उठाएंगे ये कदम

16 जनवरी 2018

BAR COUNCIL CHAIRMAN MANNAN MISHRA SAYS ALL WELL IN SUPREME COURT 0:59

SC जजों में चल रहा गतिरोध खत्म, सुनिए क्या बोले बार काउंसिल चेयरमैन

16 जनवरी 2018

cattle shelter bad condition in maharajganj up yogi modi 1:52

यहां मरी हुई मिली 100 गाय, जिम्मेदार कौन?

15 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.