कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट पर बेहोश हुआ एक यात्री, सीआईएसएफ ने इस तरह बचाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 03:22 PM IST
कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट पर यात्री को सीपीआर देते सीआईएसएफ जवान
कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट पर यात्री को सीपीआर देते सीआईएसएफ जवान - फोटो : ANI
कोलकाता हवाई अड्डे पर एक यात्री सीने में दर्द की शिकायत करते हुए बेहोश होकर गिर गया। जिसके बाद उसकी मदद के लिए तुरंत सीआईएसएफ के जवान पहुंचे। सीआईएसएफ ने यात्री को सीपीआर दी गई जिसके बाद उसे होश आया। यात्री का नाम जे रॉयचौधरी बताया जा रहा है।
सीआईएसएफ के जनसंपर्क अधिकारी सहायक महानिरीक्षक, हेमेंद्र सिंह ने कहा, 'जे रॉयचौधरी नाम के यात्री को गो एयर के विमान से बागडोगरा तक की यात्रा करनी थी। कोलकाता हवाई अड्डे के सिक्योरिटी होल्ड एरिया के पास शनिवार करीब 11.30 बजे अचानक सीने में दर्द की शिकायत के बाद नीचे गिर गए।'



हेमेंद्र सिंह ने आगे कहा, 'सब इंस्पेक्टर पार्थ बोस तुरंत यात्री के पास पहुंचे और देखा की वह बेहोश पड़े हैं। वह ठीक से सांस नहीं ले पा रहे थे। जिसके बाद बोस ने उन्हें इंस्पेक्टर शंपा करमाकर की मदद से कार्डियोपल्मरी रिसससिटेशन (सीपीआर) दिया। इसके बाद यात्री को होश आया।' 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

