Manipur Crisis: 'मणिपुर मुद्दे पर सिर्फ घड़ियाली आंसू बहा रहा विपक्ष', निर्मला सीतारमण का बड़ा हमला

केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने सोमवार को विपक्ष पर जमकर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि विपक्ष मणिपुर मुद्दे पर चर्चा में हिस्सा नहीं लेना चाहता। आज जब यह मुद्दा संसद में उठाया गया तो विपक्ष चर्चा से भागता नजर आया। विपक्ष के व्यवहार से दुखी हूं।
#WATCH | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Opposition doesn't want to participate in the discussion on the Manipur issue. Today when this issue was taken up in the Parliament, the opposition ran away from the discussion. Saddened by the behaviour of the opposition.… pic.twitter.com/xzrmQST7rC— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
