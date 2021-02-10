शहर चुनें

राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू, आज लोकसभा में पीएम मोदी के बाद अपनी बात रखेंगे राहुल गांधी

Deepti Mishra न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 09:29 AM IST
parliament live: PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi likely to speak in Lok Sabha today
नरेंद्र मोदी-राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में सड़क से संसद तक संग्राम जारी है। इस बीच बुधवार को लोकसभा में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के दौरान उठे सवालों के जवाब देंगे। इस दौरान किसानों के मुद्दे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी क्या कहते हैं, यह बेहद अहम होगा। वहीं, आज कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी बजट पर अपनी पार्टी की ओर से पहले वक्ता के तौर पर अपना पक्ष रखेंगे। ऐसे में आज सदन के माहौल पर सबकी नजरें रहेंगी। राहुल गांधी को लोकसभा में मंगलवार को बोलना था, लेकिन कल वे संबोधित नहीं कर पाए।
लाइव अपडेट

09:28 AM, 10-Feb-2021

बजट पर बहस के लिए समय बढ़ाने की मांग 

राज्यसभा में कांग्रेस के सांसद जयराम रमेश ने कहा कि बजट पर चर्चा करने में सदस्यों के बीच बहुत रुचि है। मेरा सुझाव है कि बजट पर बहस करने के लिए समय को 10 घंटे से बढ़ाकर 12 घंटे करें।



 
india news national narendra modi rahul gandhi parliament live
