राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू, आज लोकसभा में पीएम मोदी के बाद अपनी बात रखेंगे राहुल गांधी

09:28 AM, 10-Feb-2021

राज्यसभा में कांग्रेस के सांसद जयराम रमेश ने कहा कि बजट पर चर्चा करने में सदस्यों के बीच बहुत रुचि है। मेरा सुझाव है कि बजट पर बहस करने के लिए समय को 10 घंटे से बढ़ाकर 12 घंटे करें।

There is a lot of interest among the members in discussing the Budget. My suggestion is that increase the time to debate the Budget from 10 hours to 12 hours: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/skPyZRw02v