parliament live lok sabha rajyasabha, external minister to give statement, opposition will uproar

संसद: राज्यसभा में विदेश नीति को लेकर बयान देंगे विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 Nov 2019 10:17 AM IST
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो)
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में विदेश मंत्री डॉक्टर एस जयशंकर राज्यसभा में आज बयान देंगे। वह हाल ही में हुई उच्च स्तरीय यात्राओं पर केंद्रित विदेश नीति को बढ़ावा देने के सरकार के प्रयासों को लेकर बयान देंगे। वहीं कांग्रेस पार्टी ने लोकसभा में भाजपा सांसद प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर के नाथूराम गोडसे को देशभक्त कहने के संदर्भ में लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया है।








