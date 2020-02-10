बजट सत्र 2020: आरक्षण पर संसद में हंगामे के आसार, सरकार की सहयोगी एलजेपी-जेडीयू भी विरोध में

Liveबजट सत्र 2020: आरक्षण पर संसद में हंगामे के आसार, सरकार की सहयोगी एलजेपी-जेडीयू भी विरोध में
KK Ragesh, CPM MP, has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over SC ruling that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right. SC also ruled that states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of SC/ST commuity— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'indecent behaviour with students of Delhi's Gargi college during the college's annual festival'. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/D4BJgJ0jmI— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020
राहुल गांधी द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर दिए गए आपत्तिजनक बयान पर आज संसद में जोरदार हंगामा हुआ।
7 फरवरी 2020