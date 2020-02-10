शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Parliament Budget Session 2020 today live updates news in hindi Reservation in promotion

Live

बजट सत्र 2020: आरक्षण पर संसद में हंगामे के आसार, सरकार की सहयोगी एलजेपी-जेडीयू भी विरोध में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 09:24 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session 2020 today live updates news in hindi Reservation in promotion
संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

पदोन्नति में आरक्षण को लेकर संसद के दोनों सदनों में आज हंगामे के आसार हैं। कांग्रेस, समाजवादी पार्टी, बहुजन समाज पार्टी के अलावा मोदी सरकार की सहयोगी लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी भी इस मुद्दे को लेकर हस्तक्षेप की मांग की है। वहीं केंद्र सरकार कोई भी कदम उठाने से पहले हर पहलू को समझने की कोशिश में है। पढ़िए पल-पल की अपडेट:
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

09:24 AM, 10-Feb-2020

सीपीएम ने भी प्रोन्नति में आरक्षण मामले पर राज्यसभा में दिया नोटिस

सीपीएम के सांसद केके रागेश ने भी प्रोन्नति में आरक्षण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को लेकर राज्यसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया है। 



 
विज्ञापन
09:16 AM, 10-Feb-2020

गार्गी कॉलेज की घटना पर संजय सिंह ने दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस

आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद संजय सिंह ने राज्यसभा में गार्गी कॉलेज के वार्षिक उत्सव के दौरान छात्रों के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार पर शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है। 
 

 
09:10 AM, 10-Feb-2020

चिराग पासवान बोले- सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला एससी-एसटी-ओबीसी को आरक्षण से वंचित करता है

केंद्र सरकार की सहयोगी लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी के प्रमुख चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का ताजा फैसला एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी को आरक्षण के अधिकार से वंचित करता है। माना जा रहा है कि आज संसद सत्र के दौरान एलजेपी इस फैसले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में उठा सकती है।
09:09 AM, 10-Feb-2020

जेडीयू और अपना दल ने भी कहा- एससी-एसटी को पदोन्नति में आरक्षण मिलना चाहिए

नीतीश कुमार के जनता दल यूनाइटेड के महासचिव केसी त्यागी ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी शुरू से न्यायपालिका में भी आरक्षण की वकालत करती रही है। इसके अलावा जेडीयू प्राइवेट कंपनियों में भी आरक्षण की पक्षधर है। अपना दल की सांसद अनुप्रिया पटेल ने भी कहा कि ओबीसी और एससी-एसटी को पदोन्नति में आरक्षण मिलना चाहिए। सरकार इसके लिए कोई पहल करे तो वह इसका स्वागत करेंगी।
09:01 AM, 10-Feb-2020

आरक्षण पर संसद में हंगामे के आसार, सरकार की सहयोगी एलजेपी-जेडीयू भी विरोध में

आरक्षण को लेकर सरकार को घेरने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस
कांग्रेस ने भी इस मुद्दे को लेकर मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। माना जा रहा है कि लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में काग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता इस मुद्दे को उठा सकते हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
budget session 2020 parliament budget session bjp in lok sabha
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सिपाही सीमा के साथ सुभाष की बेटी गौरी
Kanpur

सुभाष की बेटी गौरी काे आईजी ने लिया है गोद, महिला सिपाही रजनी क्यों बोली, उसके भविष्य की चिंता है

10 फरवरी 2020

charas
Kullu

तीन किलो चरस के साथ धरा व्यक्ति

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
online chhiting
Kullu

ओटीपी नंबर बताते ही खाते से उड़े 38,998 रुपये

9 फरवरी 2020

education
Shimla

194 कैडेटों ने दी एनसीसी ‘बी’ सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा

9 फरवरी 2020

health
Shimla

पीएचसी में एंटी रैबीज वैक्सीन खत्म, शिमला के चक्कर काट रहे लोग

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सुमित नागल
Tennis

प्रजनेश और नागल करेंगे बंगलूरू ओपन में भारतीय चुनौती की अगुवाई, सोमवार से शुरू होंगे मुकाबले

9 फरवरी 2020

मोटर नगर में आधुनिक बस अड्डा निर्माण के लिए खोदा गया गड्ढा।
Kotdwar

कोटद्वार में सपना बन गया आधुनिक बस अड्डा

9 फरवरी 2020

रविदास जयंती के अवसर पर आयोजित शोभा यात्रा में संत रविदास की झांकी।
Kotdwar

धूमधाम से मनाई संत रविदास जयंती, निकाली शोभायात्रा

9 फरवरी 2020

कोटद्वार में उत्तराखंड जनरल ओबीसी इंपलाईज एसोसिएशन की रैली में शिरकत करते प्रांतीय पदाधिकारी।
Kotdwar

अधिसूचना जारी होने तक जारी रखी जाएगी लड़ाई: दीपक जोशी

9 फरवरी 2020

SDRF rescued two youths from the ditch
Kotdwar

ांच घंटे के रेस्क्यू के बाद दो युवकों को गहरी खाई से बाहर निक-ला

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राहुल के बयान पर संसद में संग्राम
India News

'युवा मारेंगे डंडे' पर हर्षवर्धन ने की राहुल की निंदा, आगबबूला हुए कांग्रेस सांसद, मचा हंगामा

राहुल गांधी द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर दिए गए आपत्तिजनक बयान पर आज संसद में जोरदार हंगामा हुआ।

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020- वोट शेयर का गणित
India News

अबकी बार दिल्ली में किसकी सरकार, यहां समझें वोट शेयर का पूरा गणित

8 फरवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट को मिला पहला दान, मोदी सरकार ने एक रुपये से की शुरुआत

6 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi hits back at rahul gandhi over dande marenge statement
India News

'युवा डंडे मारेंगे' पर मोदी का राहुल को जवाब, सूर्य नमस्कार करके पीठ मजबूत करूंगा

6 फरवरी 2020

Coronavirus
India News

कोरोनावायरस: अगर पाक कहे तो चीन से उसके नागरिकों को भी भारत वापस लाने को तैयार

6 फरवरी 2020

शरद पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्रः वारकरी संप्रदाय ने एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार को हिंदू विरोधी घोषित किया

6 फरवरी 2020

air india
India News

'महाराजा' के कंगाल होने की एक वजह यह भी, सरकार ने ही नहीं चुकाए 1300 करोड़ रुपये

6 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग
India News

शाहीन बाग में धरना को हटाने की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट अब सोमवार को करेगा सुनवाई

7 फरवरी 2020

उर्वशी चूड़ावाला
India News

मुंबई : शरजील इमाम के समर्थन में नारे लगाने वाली उर्वशी चूड़ावाला पर देशद्रोह का केस

4 फरवरी 2020

Zafaryab Jilani
India News

अब बाबरी के अवशेष के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगा मुस्लिम पक्ष, जिलानी-धवन में हुई चर्चा

7 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

तमिलनाडु के सीएम पालानीस्वामी पर क्रिकेट का खुमार, राहुल द्रविड़ ने कराई बल्लेबाजी

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री ई पालानीस्वामी ने रविवार को नए मैदान पर अलग पिच पर अपने हाथ आजमाए। वह सलेम में क्रिकेट स्टेडियम का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान राहुल द्रविड़ की गेंद का सामना भी किया।

10 फरवरी 2020

ओडिशा बस हादसा 1:15

ओडिशा में भीषण हादसा, 11 किलोवाट बिजली के तार की चपेट में आई बस

9 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना 1:26

देश के सभी टोल प्लाजा प्रबंधकों को सर्कुलर जारी, सैल्यूट के साथ होगा सेना के जवानों का सम्मान

9 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन 1:36

शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शनकारियों ने शवयात्रा के लिए छोड़ा रास्ता, बोले- इसमें कोई बड़ी बात नहीं

9 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली 1:29

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: मतदान के बाद आत्मविश्वास से लबरेज ‘आप’, मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा-सपने हो रहे पूरे

9 फरवरी 2020

Related

Congress walk out in Lok Sabha
India News

फारूक अब्दुल्ला को हिरासत में रखने का मुद्दा लोकसभा में उठा, विपक्षी दलों का वॉकआउट

5 फरवरी 2020

संजय सिंह
India News

आम आदमी पार्टी ने राज्यसभा में उठाया निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी में देरी का मुद्दा

4 फरवरी 2020

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP
India News

भाजपा सांसद बोलीं- ममता सरकार सरस्वती पूजा उत्सव मनाने की अनुमति नहीं दे रही

4 फरवरी 2020

भाजपा सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा
India News

लोकसभा में विपक्ष से बोले भाजपा सांसद- जय श्री राम के नारे लगाओ, सब पाप धुल जाएंगे

3 फरवरी 2020

Anurag Thakur
India News

लोकसभा में कांग्रेस सदस्यों ने अनुराग ठाकुर पर की हूटिंग, सीएए-एनपीआर के मुद्दे पर हंगामा

3 फरवरी 2020

कृषि मंत्री डॉ. रामलाल मारकंडा
Himachal Pradesh

बागवानों से ठगी करने वाले आढ़तियों को होगी छह महीने कैद, बीस हजार जुर्माना

1 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited