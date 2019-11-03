कांग्रेस के करीबी पंकज का राहुल-सोनिया गांधी पर आरोप, पुत्रमोह की वजह से हुआ पार्टी को नुकसान

Pankaj Shankar,former aide of Rahul Gandhi,on him calling Rahul Gandhi a 'political intern':He has been in politics for 15 years now. We've fallen from 3 digits to 2 digits(in seat count) under whose leadership? Everyone knows about it. It is an internship which isn't concluding. https://t.co/kTZMcmfXR8— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019
Pankaj Shankar, former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: Not only me, but ask any Congress worker across the country or ask anyone in opposition, they will agree that the state of Congress party would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party. pic.twitter.com/XIFsx3W5gi— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019
महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा को बड़ा झटका लग सकता है। प्रदेश में शिवसेना और एनसीपी मिलकर सरकार बना सकते हैं। इस मामले पर चर्चा करने के लिए एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से मिलने दिल्ली आ रहे हैं।
3 नवंबर 2019