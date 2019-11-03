कांग्रेस के करीबी पंकज का राहुल-सोनिया गांधी पर आरोप, पुत्रमोह की वजह से हुआ पार्टी को नुकसान

Pankaj Shankar,former aide of Rahul Gandhi,on him calling Rahul Gandhi a 'political intern':He has been in politics for 15 years now. We've fallen from 3 digits to 2 digits(in seat count) under whose leadership? Everyone knows about it. It is an internship which isn't concluding. https://t.co/kTZMcmfXR8

Pankaj Shankar, former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: Not only me, but ask any Congress worker across the country or ask anyone in opposition, they will agree that the state of Congress party would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party. pic.twitter.com/XIFsx3W5gi