शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Pakistani doing anti India propaganda Foreign Ministry has lodged objection MEA

भारत के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान कर रहा दुष्प्रचार, विदेश मंत्रालय ने आपत्ति दर्ज कराई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Nov 2020 08:45 PM IST
विज्ञापन
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अनुराग श्रीवास्तव (फाइल फोटो)
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अनुराग श्रीवास्तव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान अपनी नापाक हरकतों से बाज नही आ रहा है। हाल ही में पाकिस्तान में एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन के दौरान भारत के खिलाफ दुष्प्रचार करने की घटना सामने आई है। इस पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने रविवार को कड़ी आपत्ति दर्ज कराई। 
विज्ञापन


 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

महंगी शादियां
Bollywood

ये हैं साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की सबसे महंगी शादियां, इस कपल की शाही शादी में खर्च हुए थे 500 करोड़

15 नवंबर 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती 2020
Government Jobs

खुशखबरी! उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस कांस्टेबल के 18912 पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, जानें पूरी प्रक्रिया

15 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशील मोदी
Bihar

उपमुख्यमंत्री पद को लेकर सुशील मोदी का छलका दर्द, बोले- कार्यकर्ता का पद तो कोई नहीं छीन सकता

15 नवंबर 2020

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Ghatampur

यूपी: दिवाली की शाम लापता बच्ची की बेरहमी से हत्या, निर्वस्त्र मिला शव, पेट फाड़ निकाला दिल और फेफड़े

15 नवंबर 2020

सानिया मिर्जा
Tennis

किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं सानिया मिर्जा की जिंदगी, टी-शर्ट से लेकर शादी तक रही विवादित

15 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
sun transit 2020
Predictions

4 राशि वाले हो जाएं सावधान, कल सूर्य का राशि परिवर्तन बिगाड़ सकता है इनका खेल

15 नवंबर 2020

SBI PO वैकेंसी 2020
Government Jobs

SBI में स्नातकों के लिए हजारों पदों पर सरकारी नौकरियां, मिलेगा लाखों का पैकेज

15 नवंबर 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (16 से 22 नवंबर): भाग्यशाली रहेंगे पांच राशि के लोग, जानिए इस हफ्ते क्या कहते हैं आपके सितारे

15 नवंबर 2020

नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: डिप्टी सीएम पद के लिए ये तीन दावेदार आगे, नीतीश की कैबिनेट में इन्हें मिल सकता है मौका

15 नवंबर 2020

धर्मेंद्र प्रताप सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यूपी के धर्मेंद्र के लिए लंबाई बनी मुसीबत, देखते ही लड़कियां कर देती हैं शादी से इनकार

15 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X