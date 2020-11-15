भारत के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान कर रहा दुष्प्रचार, विदेश मंत्रालय ने आपत्ति दर्ज कराई

We've seen reports on a press conference by Pakistani establishment. It's yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of ‘proof’ against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated & represent figments of imagination: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) pic.twitter.com/w4UwHGqnWV— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.