Home ›   India News ›   Pakistan High Commission summoned to lodge strong protest over abduction of minor Hindu girls

हिंदू लड़कियों का अपहरण: भारत ने पाक उच्चायोग के अधिकारी को किया तलब, जताया विरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 10:41 AM IST
दिल्ली में मौजूद पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली में मौजूद पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
पड़ोसी देश में पाकिस्तान में हिंदू समुदाय की लड़कियों के हाल में हुए अपहरण की घटनाओं को लेकर नई दिल्ली में स्थित पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी को शुक्रवार को तलब किया गया था। सरकारी सूत्रों के अनुसार सरकार ने उच्चायोग के सामने कड़ा विरोध जताया है और अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय की नाबालिग हिंदू लड़कियों के अपहरण को लेकर अपनी चिंता जाहिर की है।
सरकारी सूत्रों ने बताया कि पाकिस्तान को बताया गया है कि अल्पसंख्यक हिंदू समुदाय की नाबालिग लड़कियों के साथ ऐसी चौंकाने वाली और निंदनीय घटनाओं को लेकर भारत के विभिन्न नागरिक समाज ने भारी चिंता जताई है। इस तरह की घटनाओं की कड़ी निंदा की गई है और लड़कियों को उनके परिवारों को तत्काल सुरक्षित वापस करने के लिए कहा गया है।
 
पाकिस्तान का झंडा
India News

सिंध में हिंदू बच्चियों के अपहरण को लेकर भारत ने पाक अधिकारी को किया तलब

18 जनवरी 2020

पाकिस्तान से आए परिवारों ने खुशी में बांटी मिठाई।
Chandigarh

पाक के पूर्व सांसद ने बताई अत्याचार की कहानी, अब हरियाणा में करते हैं मजदूरी, CAB पर हुए खुश

12 दिसंबर 2019

नम्रता चंदानी (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाकिस्तान: हिंदू छात्रा की मौत पर बड़ा खुलासा, शरीर और कपड़ों पर मिले पुरुष डीएनए

30 अक्टूबर 2019

kheal das kohistani question on atrocities on hindus in pakistan assembly
World

पाकिस्तान के हिंदू सांसद ने इमरान सरकार से पूछा, 'इस देश में हिंदू कब तक लाशें उठाते रहेंगे'

19 सितंबर 2019

Cricket News

हिंदू लड़की के लिए शोएब अख्तर ने मांगा इंसाफ, पाकिस्तान में कॉलेज के हॉस्टल में हुई थी मौत

18 सितंबर 2019

निम्रिता ( फाइल फोटो)
शोएब अख्तर
पाकिस्तान पुलिस
निम्रिता के भाई डॉ. विशाल सुंदर
Cricket News

हिंदू लड़की के लिए शोएब अख्तर ने मांगा इंसाफ, पाकिस्तान में कॉलेज के हॉस्टल में हुई थी मौत

18 सितंबर 2019

कराची में हिंदू लड़की की हत्या के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते लोग
World

पाकिस्तान: हिंदू लड़की की हत्या के विरोध में सड़कों पर उतरे लोग

18 सितंबर 2019

pakistan high commission hindu community civil society condemn
गेंदबाज कुलदीप यादव
Cricket News

INDvAUS: कुलदीप ने राजकोट वन-डे में रचा इतिहास, शेन वॉर्न को पछाड़ अपने नाम किया ये रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2020

इंदिरा जयसिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इंदिरा जयसिंह का निर्भया की मां से अनुरोध, सोनिया गांधी की तरह आरोपियों को करें क्षमा

18 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

दीपिका की Chhapaak और अजय की Tanhaji में से किसका जलवा कायम, जानें आठ दिन का कलेक्शन

18 जनवरी 2020

अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन
Bollywood

अंडरवर्ल्ड ले डूबा इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों का करियर, किसी को हुई जेल तो कोई बना संन्यासी

18 जनवरी 2020

रामचंद्र गुहा
India News

केरल में बोले रामचंद्र गुहा: राहुल को दोबारा जिताओगे तो आप मोदी को ही लाभ पहुंचाओगे

18 जनवरी 2020

Nafisa Ali
Bollywood

थर्ड स्टेज कैंसर को मात दे चुकीं हैं नफीसा अली, आर्मी अफसर से रचाई थी शादी

18 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

पारस की इस हरकत पर सलमान ने खोया आपा, घरवालों के सामने कर दिया Exposed

18 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

गौतम गुलाटी को देख खुशी से उछल पड़ीं शहनाज, सिद्धार्थ के सामने कर दी Kiss की बरसात

18 जनवरी 2020

Mallika Sherawat
Bollywood

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी में हुई देरी पर भड़कीं मल्लिका शेरावत, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

18 जनवरी 2020

आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
Jammu

डीएसपी दविंदर के जैश और हिज्ब आतंकियों से कनेक्शन पर कश्मीर में कई ठिकानों पर छापेमारी, मिले अहम सबूत

18 जनवरी 2020

संजय किशन- जोगेन मोहन
India News

असम मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार: दो नए मंत्रियों ने ली शपथ, अब कैबिनेट में हुए 18 मंत्री

असम सरकार ने शनिवार को मंत्रिमंडल में दो नए चेहरों को शामिल किया। संजय किशन और जोगन मोहन को राज्यपाल जगदीश मुखी ने यहां राजभवन के दरबार हॉल में एक सादे समारोह में पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई।

18 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

Nirbhaya Verdict: 1 फरवरी को फांसी से पहले गुनहगार पवन कुमार पहुंचा SC, नाबालिग होने की दी दलील

18 जनवरी 2020

Donald Trump and Pm Modi
India News

ट्रंप का भारत दौरा: अहमदाबाद में होगा 'हाउडी मोदी' जैसा कार्यक्रम, पीएम मोदी हो सकते हैं शामिल

18 जनवरी 2020

इंदिरा जयसिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इंदिरा जयसिंह का निर्भया की मां से अनुरोध, सोनिया गांधी की तरह आरोपियों को करें क्षमा

18 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

18 जनवरी 2020

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

आम बजटः डिडक्शन घटाकर आयकर छूट बढ़ा सकती है सरकार, 80 सी पर हो सकता है जोर

18 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आतंक व हिंसा पीड़ितों की योजनाओं का लाभ उठाने के लिए आधार कार्ड जरूरी

18 जनवरी 2020

रामचंद्र गुहा
India News

केरल में बोले रामचंद्र गुहा: राहुल को दोबारा जिताओगे तो आप मोदी को ही लाभ पहुंचाओगे

18 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम: प्रतिबंधित एनडीएफबी ने हिंसा छोड़ने के लिए सरकार के साथ किया समझौता

18 जनवरी 2020

राजदूत निकोले कुदाशेव(फाइल फोटो)
India News

रूसी राजदूत ने कश्मीर को बताया भारत का आंतरिक मामला, कहा- जिन्हें शक हो वो जाकर देखें

18 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Verdict: 1 फरवरी को फांसी से पहले गुनहगार पवन कुमार पहुंचा SC, नाबालिग होने की दी दलील

शुक्रवार को दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने निर्भया के चारों गुनहगारों को फांसी पर लटकाने के लिए 1 फरवरी का डेथ वारंट जारी किया, तो एक गुनह

18 जनवरी 2020

आशा देवी 1:11

निर्भया की मां आशा देवी ने कहा- ‘चुनाव लड़ने की ख़बरें गलत’

17 जनवरी 2020

क्रिकेट 1:07

राजकोट में टीम इंडिया का पलटवार, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 36 रनों से हराया

17 जनवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 3:21

18 जनवरी का दिन किसी के लिए शुभ तो किसी के लिए होगा कष्टदायक

17 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 1:44

अब निर्भया के दोषियों को 1 फरवरी को होगी फांसी, पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने जारी किया नया डेथ वारंट

17 जनवरी 2020

आदित्य ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र के पर्यटन मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे बोले, मुंबई में 24 घंटे खुलेंगे मॉल और भोजनालय

18 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दावा : भूषण स्टील का पूर्व सीएमडी सिंघल ही था बैंक कर्ज घोटाले का मास्टरमाइंड

18 जनवरी 2020

तेजस ट्रेन
India News

मुंबई-अहमदाबाद रूट पर दौड़ी देश की दूसरी निजी ट्रेन तेजस, गुजराती संस्कृति की दिखी झलक

18 जनवरी 2020

मनोज शशिधर
India News

गुजरात-कैडर के मनोज शशिधर बने सीबीआई के संयुक्त निदेशक

18 जनवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी
India News

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: भाजपा की 57 उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट में क्या-क्या है खास 

18 जनवरी 2020

पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पंजाब में भी नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पारित, केरल के बाद दूसरा राज्य बना

18 जनवरी 2020

