Kerala:Padmashree awardee Lakshmikutty is a 75-yr-old tribal woman from Kallar forest area in Thiruvananthapuram district.She has been practicing traditional medicine for the past 50 yrs&is known as 'poison healer'. She also received Kerala govt's Naattu Vaidya Ratna award in '95 pic.twitter.com/E0l5ZNGpCh

There is no road to my home even today,it was approved in 1952.People are not able to bring patients in time, providing medicine at the earliest is important in poison treatment, My son lost his life as we could not take him to hospital on time as there was no road: Lakshmikutty pic.twitter.com/jcvNFhSols