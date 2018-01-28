अपना शहर चुनें

पद्म अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित लक्ष्मीकुट्टी बोलीं- 1952 में मंजूरी के बाद भी आजतक नहीं बनी रोड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 08:56 AM IST
Padma Awardee Lakshmikutty told there is no road to my home even today
लक्ष्मीकुट्टी - फोटो : ANI
69वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर अपने क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट काम करने वाले लोगों को भारत सरकार ने पद्म पुरस्कार से नवाजा था। इन्हीं में से एक हैं 75 साल की लक्ष्मीकुट्टी हैं। तिरुवंनतपुरम जिले के कल्लार जंगलों में रहने वाली यह आदिवासी महिला पिछले 50 सालों से जहर के खिलाफ पारंपरिक दवाओं का इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं। इसी वजह से लोग उन्हें जहर निवारक कहकर बुलाते हैं।

लक्ष्मीकुट्टी को भारत सरकार से पहले केरला की सरकार से साल 1995 में नट्टू वैद्य अवॉर्ड मिल चुका है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रकृति के पास सभी दवाएं मौजूद हैं। पारंपरिक दवाओं का ज्ञान उन्हें अपनी मां से मिला जोकि पेशे से एक दाई थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि लोग मेरे पास जहर का इलाज करवाने के लिए आते हैं। मैं हर तरह के सांप के जहर के साथ ही दूसरी बिमारियों का भी इलाज करती हूं।

पद्म पुरस्कार विजेता ने बताया कि साल 1952 में मंजूरी मिलने के बावजूद उनके घर के पास आज भी कोई रोड नहीं है। लोग मरीजों को समय पर नहीं ला पाते हैं। जहर की स्थिति में जल्दी से जल्दी इलाज मिलना महत्वपूर्ण होता है। रोड ना होने की वजह से उन्हें अपना बेटा गंवाना पड़ा था। उन्होंने बताया कि मेरे बेटे को अपनी जिंदगी गंवानी पड़ी क्योंकि रोड ना होने की वजह से हम उसे समय पर अस्पताल नहीं ले जा पाए थे।


