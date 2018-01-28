Kerala:Padmashree awardee Lakshmikutty is a 75-yr-old tribal woman from Kallar forest area in Thiruvananthapuram district.She has been practicing traditional medicine for the past 50 yrs&is known as 'poison healer'. She also received Kerala govt's Naattu Vaidya Ratna award in '95 pic.twitter.com/E0l5ZNGpCh— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018
There is no road to my home even today,it was approved in 1952.People are not able to bring patients in time, providing medicine at the earliest is important in poison treatment, My son lost his life as we could not take him to hospital on time as there was no road: Lakshmikutty pic.twitter.com/jcvNFhSols— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018
28 जनवरी 2018
