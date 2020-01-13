शहर चुनें

Opposition parties meeting on CAA, NRC Rahul gandhi attack on Pm Modi and Central government

विपक्ष की बैठक के बाद बोले राहुल, देश को बांट रही सरकार, पीएम मोदी को दी यूनिवर्सिटी जाने की चुनौती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 05:59 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi - फोटो : ANI
संशोधित नागरिकता कानून (सीएए) और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) को लेकर कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी द्वारा बुलाई गई विपक्ष की बैठक में कुल 20 दल शामिल हुए। विपक्ष की बैठक के बाद कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कई मुद्दों को लेकर सरकार और पीएम मोदी पर हमला बोला। राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर देश को बांटने का आरोप लगाया साथ ही उन्हें यूनिवर्सिटी जाने की चुनौती दे डाली।

राहुल ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार युवाओं की समस्या का समाधान करने के बजाय राष्ट्र को विचलित करने और लोगों को विभाजित करने की कोशिश कर रही है। युवाओं की आवाज वैध है, इसे दबाया नहीं जाना चाहिए, सरकार को इसे सुनना चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि नरेंद्र मोदी में युवाओं को यह बताने की हिम्मत होनी चाहिए कि भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था एक आपदा बन गई है। उनमें छात्रों के सामने खड़े होने की हिम्मत नहीं है। मैं उन्हें किसी भी विश्वविद्यालय में जाने के लिए चुनौती देता हूं, बिना पुलिस के वहां जाएं और लोगों को बताएं कि वह इस देश के लिए क्या करने जा रहे हैं।




 

rahul gandhi pm modi caa nrc citizenship amended act opposition meeting on caa
