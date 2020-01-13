विपक्ष की बैठक के बाद बोले राहुल, देश को बांट रही सरकार, पीएम मोदी को दी यूनिवर्सिटी जाने की चुनौती

संशोधित नागरिकता कानून (सीएए) और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) को लेकर कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी द्वारा बुलाई गई विपक्ष की बैठक में कुल 20 दल शामिल हुए। विपक्ष की बैठक के बाद कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कई मुद्दों को लेकर सरकार और पीएम मोदी पर हमला बोला। राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर देश को बांटने का आरोप लगाया साथ ही उन्हें यूनिवर्सिटी जाने की चुनौती दे डाली।

Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi should have courage to tell youngsters why Indian economy has become a disaster...He doesn't have guts to stand in front of students. I challenge him to go to any university, stand there without police&tell people what he's going to do for this country https://t.co/5USuPw9dGe