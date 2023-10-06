CDS: 'मुझे लगता है कि नियम स्पष्ट हैं', दिव्यांगता पेंशन के नए संशोधित पात्रता मानदंड पर बोले जनरल अनिल चौहान

#WATCH | When asked about concerns raised by ex-servicemen regarding the new revised eligibility criteria for disability pension rules, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff to ANI says, "The revised rules were uploaded by Department of Ex-servicemen welfare on the 21st… pic.twitter.com/4FzX0RLA2S

hen asked about concerns raised by regarding the new revised eligibility criteria for disability pension rules, , to ANI says, "The revised rules were uploaded by Department of Ex-servicemen welfare on the 21st (September). And, a large number of people may not have understood the exact implications of these rules... So we called recognised ex-servicemen organizations on the 3rd (of October). So most of them were concerned about the benefits which are entitled to them that they will be taken away. So this apprehension was there in the minds of. They were clarified. And most of them were satisfied. Most of these apprehensions that emerged during that meeting were turned into frequently asked questions (FAQs). And last night, these FAQs were uploaded on the Department of Ex-servicemen welfare website..."

इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा, सबसे खास बात यह है कि इस पात्रता नियमों के प्रावधान उन व्यक्तियों पर लागू होंगे, जो 21 सितंबर 2022 के बाद सेवानिवृत्त हुए हैं। इन प्रावधानों का कोई पूर्वव्यापी अनुप्रयोग नहीं है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी श्रेणी के व्यक्तियों को मृत्यु या दिव्यांगता के लिए मुआवजा दिए जाने की पात्रता में कोई बदलाव नहीं है।