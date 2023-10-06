Hindi News
›
India News
›
On the new revised eligibility criteria for disability pension, CDS Anil Chauhan said that rules are clear
{"_id":"65202d7d86538984bf0c01e4","slug":"on-the-new-revised-eligibility-criteria-for-disability-pension-cds-anil-chauhan-said-that-rules-are-clear-2023-10-06","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"CDS: 'मुझे लगता है कि नियम स्पष्ट हैं', दिव्यांगता पेंशन के नए संशोधित पात्रता मानदंड पर बोले जनरल अनिल चौहान","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"देश","slug":"india-news"}}
CDS: 'मुझे लगता है कि नियम स्पष्ट हैं', दिव्यांगता पेंशन के नए संशोधित पात्रता मानदंड पर बोले जनरल अनिल चौहान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
Published by: आदर्श शर्मा
Updated Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:25 PM IST
दिव्यांगता पेंशन नियमों के लिए नए संशोधित पात्रता मानदंड के संबंध में पूर्व सैनिकों द्वारा उठाई गई चिंताओं पर रक्षा सीडीएस जनरल अनिल चौहान ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा, मुझे लगता है कि नियम स्पष्ट हैं। उम्मीद है कि अदालती मामले कम होंगे।
CDS Anil Chauhan (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : twitter
Link Copied
विस्तार
Follow Us
दिव्यांगता पेंशन नियमों के लिए नए संशोधित पात्रता मानदंड के संबंध में पूर्व सैनिकों द्वारा उठाई गई चिंताओं पर रक्षा सीडीएस जनरल अनिल चौहान ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा, बहुत से लोग इन नियमों को सही से नहीं समझ पा रहे हैं। 3 अक्तूबर को मान्यता प्राप्त पूर्व सैनिक संगठनों को बुलाया गया। उन्हें स्पष्ट किया गया। उनमें से ज्यादतर संतुष्ट थे। बैठक में पूछे गए सवालों को पूर्व सैनिक कल्याण विभाग की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किए गए हैं।
#WATCH | When asked about concerns raised by ex-servicemen regarding the new revised eligibility criteria for disability pension rules, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff to ANI says, "The revised rules were uploaded by Department of Ex-servicemen welfare on the 21st… pic.twitter.com/4FzX0RLA2S
संशोधन दिव्यांगता पेंशन नियमों के दुरुप्रयोग की संभावना पर उन्होंने कहा, मुझे लगता है कि नियम स्पष्ट हैं। उम्मीद है कि अदालती मामले कम होंगे और सशस्त्र बलों के सभी रैंकों के बीच बेहतर तालमेल होगा।
#WATCH | When asked about the possibility of 'misuse' of these revised disability pension rules, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff to ANI says, "I can only say that these rules are slightly clearer and the possibility of its misuse if I may use the word becomes less. So… pic.twitter.com/Y8H4JaeWYi
इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा, सबसे खास बात यह है कि इस पात्रता नियमों के प्रावधान उन व्यक्तियों पर लागू होंगे, जो 21 सितंबर 2022 के बाद सेवानिवृत्त हुए हैं। इन प्रावधानों का कोई पूर्वव्यापी अनुप्रयोग नहीं है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी श्रेणी के व्यक्तियों को मृत्यु या दिव्यांगता के लिए मुआवजा दिए जाने की पात्रता में कोई बदलाव नहीं है।
#WATCH | On the new revised eligibility criteria for disability pension rules for soldiers, Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff says, "The first and most important thing is that the provisions of this entitlement rules will be applicable to those persons who retire after… pic.twitter.com/naoOyCxsbL
hen asked about concerns raised by regarding the new revised eligibility criteria for disability pension rules, , to ANI says, "The revised rules were uploaded by Department of Ex-servicemen welfare on the 21st (September). And, a large number of people may not have understood the exact implications of these rules... So we called recognised ex-servicemen organizations on the 3rd (of October). So most of them were concerned about the benefits which are entitled to them that they will be taken away. So this apprehension was there in the minds of. They were clarified. And most of them were satisfied. Most of these apprehensions that emerged during that meeting were turned into frequently asked questions (FAQs). And last night, these FAQs were uploaded on the Department of Ex-servicemen welfare website..."
एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें
अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर
Next Article
Disclaimer
हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.