भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा पर डीजीपी का बयान, कहा- हमारे पास पुख्ता सबूत हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 31 Aug 2018 03:42 PM IST
on bhima koregaon violence DGP said we have enough evidence against activists
ख़बर सुनें
भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा पर डीजीपी का बयान आया है उंहोने कहा कि हमारे पास आरोपियों के खिलाफ पुख्ता सबूत हैं और हमें कई दस्तावेज मिले हैं। डीजीपी ने कहा कि माओवादियों से इन लोगों के रिश्ते हैं, ये उंहे चिट्ठी लिखते थे। हजारो की संख्या में चिट्ठियां मौजूद हैं। सभी आरोपी विदेशी संगठनों से संपर्क में थे, हमने 9 जगहों पर रेड की है।
 

