Hindi News ›   India News ›   Odisha government moves a resolution in state assembly to demand 33% reservation for women

ओडिशा सरकार ने विधानसभा में महिलाओं को 33 फीसदी आरक्षण देने संबंधित प्रस्ताव किया पेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 07:40 PM IST
नवीन पटनायक
नवीन पटनायक
ओडिशा सरकार ने महिलाओं को 33 फीसदी आरक्षण देने संबंधित एक प्रस्ताव विधानसभा में पेश किया है। बता दें कि इस बिल के लिए काफी समय से मांग चल रही थी। 
ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने कहा कि आज एक ऐतिहासिक दिन है। आज विधानसभा के सदस्यों ने बिना किसी रुकावट के महिलाओं और संसद में महिलाओं के 33 फीसदी आरक्षण बिल को पास कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके बाद ने हमारे राज्य की महिलाएं और सशक्त हो सकेंगी।

 

 

odisha vidhan sabha women reservation bill women reservation bill in odisha assembly odisha assembly reservation ओडिशा विधानसभा महिला आरक्षण बिल विधानसभा में महिलाओं की संख्या ओडिशा
