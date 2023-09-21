ओडिशा: बीजद ने अपने दो विधायकों को पार्टी से निकाला, मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने दी जानकारी

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: Two MLAs are being expelled from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the first is Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, MLA Remuna and the second is Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, MLA Khandapada. You'll be getting a detailed press release very shortly: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pic.twitter.com/UwpLi5PZv5

सौम्य रंजन पटनायक को 12 सितंबर को पार्टी के उपाध्यक्ष पद से हटाया गया था। दरअसल, सौम्य रंजन ओडिया डेली संवाद के मालिक और संपादक हैं। उन्होंने ओडिया डेली संवाद में अपनी ही पार्टी के खिलाफ दो संपादकीय लिखे थे, जिसमें उन्होंने सीएम के निजी सचिव वीके पांडियन की आलोचना की थी। हालांकि, सौम्य रंजन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई तक की गई जब उनके खिलाफ आर्थिक अपराध शाखा ने धोखाधड़ी के मामले में केस दर्ज किया था।



ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा, 'यह संगठित धोखाधड़ी का एक गंभीर मामला है, जिसमें संवाद के 300 से अधिक कर्मचारियों के नाम पर फर्जी दस्तावेजों का उपयोग करके करोड़ो रुपये का ऋण लिया गया है। वहीं रेमुना विधायक सुधांशु शेखर परिडा पर किसानों के लिए दी गई तीन करोड़ रुपये की सब्सिडी का दुरुपयोग करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। राज्य के विजलेंस फिलहाल इस मामले की जांच की जा रही है।'



जहां बीजद ने अपने दो विधायकों को पार्टी से निकाल दिया, तो वहीं ओडिशा की राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन मंत्री प्रमिला मलिक ने गुरुवार को नवीन पटनायक मंत्रिमंडल से इस्तीफा दे दिया। सूत्रों के अनुसार प्रमिला मलिक ने अपना इस्तीफा सीएम पटनायक को सौंपा और उन्होंने इसे राज्यपाल के पास भेज दिया। प्रमिला मलिक के इस्तीफा देने के बाद अब नवीन पटनायक मंत्रीमंडल में मुख्यमंत्री समेत कुल 20 मंत्री हैं।

प्रमिला मलिक ने इस्तीफा देने के बाद विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए अपना नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया है। उनका अध्यक्ष बनना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है, क्योंकि राज्य के 147 सदस्यी सदन में बीजद के 13 सदस्य, तो वहीं भाजपा के 22 और कांग्रेस के नौ सदस्य हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार भाजपा और कांग्रेस की तरफ से इस पद के लिए किसी भी उम्मीदवार के खड़े होने की संभावना नहीं है। बता दें कि विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव 22 सितंबर को सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे होगा। इस चुनाव के लिए नामांकन भरने की आखिरी तारीख 21 सितंबर है।

