ओडिशा: बीजद ने अपने दो विधायकों को पार्टी से निकाला, मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने दी जानकारी

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: Two MLAs are being expelled from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the first is Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, MLA Remuna and the second is Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, MLA Khandapada. You'll be getting a detailed press release very shortly: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pic.twitter.com/UwpLi5PZv5
