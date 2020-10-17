शहर चुनें
ओडिशा: भुवनेश्वर निगम ने भाजपा सांसद के कार्यालय को सील करने का आदेश लिया वापस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2020 11:57 AM IST
भाजपा सांसद अपराजिता सारंगी (फाइल फोटो)
भाजपा सांसद अपराजिता सारंगी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook

ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा की भुवनेश्वर नगर निगम ने भाजपा सांसद अपराजिता सारंगी के कार्यालय को सील करने के लिए जारी आदेश को वापस ले लिया है। नगर निगम ने नौ अक्तूबर को कोविड-19 के दिशा निर्देशों की धज्जियां उड़ाने के आरोप में सांसद के कार्यालय को सील कर दिया था।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

