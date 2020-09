परमाणु वैज्ञानिक डॉ. शेखर बसु का कोरोना से निधन, पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति ने जताया शोक

Demise of veteran scientist Padma Shri Dr Sekhar Basu is a huge loss to the nation. A former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, he was a stalwart of nuclear science research & immensely contributed to nuclear powered submarine INS Arihant. Condolences to his family & friends.

I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr. Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti!