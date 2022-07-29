Telangana: मंत्री की बर्थडे पार्टी में शामिल न होने पर तीन कर्मचारियों को नोटिस, विरोध के बाद रद्द करना पड़ा

Telangana | Bellampally Municipal Commissioner issues notice to three employees asking them to explain the reason for not attending birthday celebrations of Municipal minister KTR Rao held on 24th July at Bellampally Government Hospital, warns of disciplinary action pic.twitter.com/csF8WdgNv5— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022
