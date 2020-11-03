हवाला मामला: चार भगोड़े आरोपियों के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

Total proceeds of crime generated by Naresh Jain & his accomplices in the form of commission on Hawala and domestic accommodation entry transaction detected till date is Rs 565 Crores: Enforcement Directorate https://t.co/zOONY6p38y— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020
