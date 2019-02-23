शहर चुनें

"बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू" ये फिल्म नही हकीकत है छत्तीसगढ़ के एक गांव की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 12:52 PM IST
झलपी पारा गांव
झलपी पारा गांव - फोटो : ANI
बिना बिजली के मीटर चालू होना और बिना कनेक्शन के बिल आना ऐसा सुनकर हर कोई चौंक सकता है लेकिन ये हकीकत है छत्तीसगढ के एक गांव की। बलरामपुर की हरगावां पंचायत के झलपी पारा गांव के निवासियों के मुताबिक गांव में बिजली के कनेक्शन नहीं हैं फिर भी लोगों के घरों में मीटर लगाए गए हैं। इतना ही नहीं बिना बिजली की खपत किए उनके पास बिजली के बिल भी आ रहें हैं।
स्थानीय निवासियों नें बताया कि हमने सरपंच, ब्लाक अधिकारियों से लेकर एमएले तक हर जगह इसकी शिकायत की लेकिन कोई सुनवाई हुई।

raipur chhattisgarh electricity electricity meter electricity bill बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू बिजली हरगावां पंचायत बिजली कनेक्शन
