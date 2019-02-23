Chhattisgarh: Residents of Jhalpi Para village of Hargawa panchayat in Balrampur say there's no electricity connection there but meters have been installed&they're also receiving electricity bills. They say, "We complained everywhere, MLA, sarpanch&block officers but to no avail. pic.twitter.com/YBNI57XTtn— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में 14 फरवरी को हुए आत्मघाती हमले में जिस गाड़ी का इस्तेमाल किया गया था, उसके मालिक तक एजेंसियां जल्द ही पहुंच सकती हैं।
23 फरवरी 2019