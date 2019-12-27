शहर चुनें

No fatality of any railway passenger in 9 months, its a great achievement: Goyal

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल बोले- पिछले 9 महीने में कोई हादसा नहीं, ये बड़ी उपलब्धि है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 07:30 PM IST
रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने पिछले कुछ समय में रेल हादसे नहीं होने को सरकार की उपलब्धि बताया। गोयल ने कहा कि रेलवे में कुछ हादसे हुए हैं, लेकिन पिछले नौ महीने में रेल यात्रियों को किसी तरह का घातक नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। मुझे लगता है कि ये एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है।
piyush goyal railway passenger no fatality of any railway passenger in 9 months its a great achievement: goyal
