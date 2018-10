We're a rich nation with poor population.Those who ruled benefitted their own families. PM ke paet se PM paida hua. CM ke paet se CM paida huye.MLA ke paet se MLA aur MP ke paet se MP paida huye.Democracy is close to being non-existent. We've to change this: Nitin Gadkari (27.10) pic.twitter.com/Ycfdkloiz6