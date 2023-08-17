Odisha: निर्मला सीतारमण और धर्मेंद्र प्रधान पहुंचे जगन्नाथ मंदिर, रेत कलाकार सुदर्शन पटनायक से मिले

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Odisha: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri, Odisha to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/upbLVJiyhN— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed