Nirbhaya Case Live: फांसी में कुछ ही घंटे शेष, सुप्रीम कोर्ट रजिस्ट्रार के घर पहुंचे दोषियों के वकील

LiveNirbhaya Case Live: फांसी में कुछ ही घंटे शेष, सुप्रीम कोर्ट रजिस्ट्रार के घर पहुंचे दोषियों के वकील
Delhi: AP Singh, advocate of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts arrives at the residence of Supreme Court Registrar. The convicts are scheduled to be executed at 5:30 am today. https://t.co/WKEqNgrmie pic.twitter.com/PQg8q5LFEZ— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020
हाईकोर्ट में झटका मिलने के बाद दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह ने कहा कि हाईकोर्ट के फैसले की प्रति मिलते ही मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाऊंगा। मैंने रजिस्ट्रार से बात की है, मैं उनसे मिलने जाऊंगा।
AP Singh, advocate of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts: I will go to Supreme Court when I get the order copy. I have spoken to Registrar, I will go to him. https://t.co/WKEqNgrmie pic.twitter.com/RcKmyczGjQ— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020
