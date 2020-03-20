शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanging Latest News Live Tihar Jail Delhi Updates in Hindi

Live

Nirbhaya Case Live: फांसी में कुछ ही घंटे शेष, सुप्रीम कोर्ट रजिस्ट्रार के घर पहुंचे दोषियों के वकील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 01:40 AM IST
Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanging Latest News Live Tihar Jail Delhi Updates in Hindi
निर्भया के चारों दोषी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

फांसी के सजा पाए निर्भया के गुनहगार आखिरकार सात साल, तीन महीने और तीन दिन बाद अपने अंजाम पर पहुंचेंगे। निर्भया के चारों दोषियों को शुक्रवार तड़के 5:30 बजे तिहाड़ जेल में फांसी पर लटका दिया जाएगा। पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने निर्भया के दोषियों की ओर से फांसी टलवाने के लिए दायर याचिका बृहस्पतिवार को खारिज कर दी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के रजिस्ट्रार ने दोषियों के वकील को अपने आवास पर बुलाया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक सुप्रीम कोर्ट में इसे लेकर सुबह तीन बजे सुनवाई हो सकती है। वहीं, दूसरी ओर निर्भया की मां भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा रही हैं। जानिए मामले के ताजा हालात...
 
लाइव अपडेट

01:40 AM, 20-Mar-2020
दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह सुप्रीम कोर्ट रजिस्ट्रार के आवास पर पहुंच गए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार सुप्रीम कोर्ट में इस मामले में सुबह तीन बजे सुनवाई हो सकती है। 



 
01:23 AM, 20-Mar-2020

हाईकोर्ट में झटका मिलने के बाद दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह ने कहा कि हाईकोर्ट के फैसले की प्रति मिलते ही मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाऊंगा। मैंने रजिस्ट्रार से बात की है, मैं उनसे मिलने जाऊंगा।

 



 

 

12:48 AM, 20-Mar-2020

Nirbhaya Case Live: फांसी में कुछ ही घंटे शेष, सुप्रीम कोर्ट रजिस्ट्रार के घर पहुंचे दोषियों के वकील

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के रजिस्ट्रार ने दोषियों के वकील को अपने आवास पर बुलाया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक सुप्रीम कोर्ट में इसे लेकर सुबह तीन बजे सुनवाई हो सकती है। वहीं, निर्भया के मां भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा रही हैं। निर्भया की मां आशा देवी ने कहा है कि जब तक चारों को फांसी नहीं हो जाती वह वापस नहीं जाएंगी। 
nirbhaya case tihar jail निर्भया केस
