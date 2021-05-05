बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
वायुसेना की बढ़ेगी ताकत : तीन और राफेल लड़ाकू विमान फ्रांस से भारत के लिए हुआ रवाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Wed, 05 May 2021 05:01 PM IST
राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
राफेल लड़ाकू विमान - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
फ्रांस से तीन और राफेल लड़ाकू विमान बुधवार को फ्रांस से भारत के लिए रवाना हो गया है। भारतीय वायुसेना ने बताया कि यह राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट का छठा बैच है जो फ्रांस से 8 हजार किमी की दूरी तय कर भारत पहुंचेगा। इस दौरान रास्ते में आसमान में ही  फ्रांस और यूएई की वायुसेना के जवान जेट में ईंधन भरेंगे।
