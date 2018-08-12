शहर चुनें

गिरते पुल से जान पर खेलकर बच्ची को बचाया, जांबाज अधिकारी का वीडियो वायरल

भाषा, इडुक्की Updated Sun, 12 Aug 2018 06:26 PM IST
NDRF officer rescue the child in Kerala flood situation, Video Viral
बारिश और बाढ़ से जूझ रहे केरल में एनडीआरएफ के एक अधिकारी ने एक पुल पर दौड़कर एक बीमार बच्ची को बचाया जिसके कुछ क्षण बाद पुल बाढ़ के पानी में डूब गया। सोशल मीडिया पर अधिकारी की बहादुरी का वीडियो वायरल हो गया।
राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल के सदस्य की पहचान कन्हैया कुमार के तौर पर हुई है। उन्होंने जिले में इडुक्की बांध के पास चेरूथोनी पुल की दूसरी ओर एक बच्ची के साथ एक व्यक्ति को सहायता मांगते देखा। इस बांध को 26 साल के बाद पिछले हफ्ते ही खोला गया है। वह तेजी से दौड़ते हुए पुल की दूसरी ओर गए, बच्ची को गोद में लिया और अपनी सुरक्षा की परवाह किए बिना दौड़ते हुए वापस आए।




दो दिन पहले बच्ची के साथ दौड़कर कुमार के पुल पार करने का यह वाक्या कैमरे में कैद कर लिया गया। अब यह सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है और नागरिक उनकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बाद में कहा, ‘‘पानी बढ़ रहा था। मैंने देखा कि एक व्यक्ति बच्ची के साथ पुल की दूसरी ओर मदद के लिए हाथ हिला रहा था। मैंने पुल पार किया, बच्ची को गोद में लिया और तेजी से दौड़कर पुल के इस ओर आ गया।’’ 

एनडीआरएफ ने वायनाड जिले के ओरापली गांव में काबिनी नदी में फंसे एक व्यक्ति, दो महिलाओं और तीन बच्चों को भी बचाया है। एनडीआरएफ ने अपने कर्मियों द्वारा कुछ लोगों और एक कुत्ते को बचाने वाली एक तस्वीर ट्वीट करके कहा, ‘‘तमाम जरूरतमंदों के लिए फिक्रमंद। चाहे वे इंसान हों या जानवर।’’ केरल के विभिन्न हिस्सों में बचाव और राहत अभियान में एनडीआरएफ की 14 टीमें, सेना के 10 स्तंभ, वायुसेना और नौसेना के कर्मी और हेलीकॉप्टर लगे हुए हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
