#WATCH: NDRF Rescue officer Kanhaiya Kumar, on a video of him running through flooded bridge in Kerala's Idukki with a child close to his chest going viral, says, "I realised that I can help by taking the child to nearest hospital in a safer place for 1st-aid& I did exactly that" pic.twitter.com/WvKrv6owao— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018
देश में जनसंख्या नियंत्रण को लेकर 125 से सांसदों ने राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मुलाकात कर एक सख्त कानून बनाने की मांग की है।
12 अगस्त 2018