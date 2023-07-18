Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   NDA In Delhi: the agenda of meeting against opposition unity and the list of parties supporting bjp

NDA Meeting: विपक्षी एकजुटता के सामने एनडीए बैठक का एजेंडा क्या, कौन से दल भाजपा के साथ और किनसे नहीं बनी बात?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शिवेंद्र तिवारी Updated Tue, 18 Jul 2023 04:04 PM IST
सार

NDA Meeting: भाजपा के नेतृत्व वाले एनडीए की आज नई दिल्ली के अशोका होटल में एक रात्रिभोज बैठक आयोजित होने जा रही है। इसमें कुल 38 एनडीए घटक दलों को आमंत्रित किया गया है। संसद के मानसून सत्र की शुरुआत से ठीक दो दिन पहले आयोजित इस बैठक में एनडीए अपनी ताकत का प्रदर्शन करना चाहता है।

NDA In Delhi: the agenda of meeting against opposition unity and the list of parties supporting bjp
एनडीए - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

विस्तार
Follow Us

देश में होने वाले आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए सभी दलों ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। एक ओर जहां विपक्ष के 26 दलों की दो दिवसीय बैठक बेंगलुरु में हुई। वहीं इसके जवाब में एनडीए के 38 घटक दलों का जमावड़ा आज दिल्ली में होने जा रहा है। 



एनडीए की इस बैठक की बात करें तो इसका नेतृत्व केंद्र की सत्ताधारी पार्टी भाजपा करेगी। इस दौरान एनडीए तमाम सहयोगियों के साथ रात्रिभोज भी करेगा। इसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा शामिल होंगे। इस बीच जानना जरूरी है कि आखिर एनडीए की बैठक में किन दलों की भागीदारी होगी? बैठक का एजेंडा क्या होगा? गठबंधन में कौन से दल नहीं आए? किन दलों के साथ पेंच फंसा है?

NDA In Delhi: the agenda of meeting against opposition unity and the list of parties supporting bjp
भाजपा की चुनावी तैयारियां - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
एनडीए की बैठक में किन दलों की भागीदारी होगी? 
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के नेतृत्व वाला राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (एनडीए) आज नई दिल्ली के अशोका होटल में एक रात्रिभोज बैठक आयोजित करने के लिए तैयार है। इसमें छह नए सहित कम से कम 38 एनडीए घटक दलों को आमंत्रित किया गया है। अपने मौजूदा गठबंधन सहयोगियों के साथ-साथ भाजपा ने कई नए और कुछ पूर्व सहयोगियों को भी एक साथ लाने के लिए निमंत्रण दिया है।  

बैठक की अध्यक्षता भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा करेंगे और इसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत इन पार्टियों के नेता शामिल होंगे। एनडीए में नई एंट्रियों में यूपी से सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी (एसबीएसपी), महाराष्ट्र से अजित पवार के नेतृत्व वाली राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) और बिहार से चिराग पासवान की लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी (रामविलास) सहित अन्य शामिल हैं।

दो दिन पहले ही केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने एसबीएसपी के मुखिया ओम प्रकाश राजभर का एनडीए में स्वागत किया। राजभर पहले 2022 के यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान सपा के सहयोगी थे। चुनाव में एसबीएसपी के छह विधायक चुनकर आए हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

X
View All Jobs
Jobs

असीमित नौकरियां देखने के लिए मुफ्त में अमर उजाला ऐप डाउनलोड करें

Download App Now