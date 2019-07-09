जल संरक्षण मंत्री तानाजी सावंत के बयान पर बवाल, एनसीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने घर के बाहर छोड़े केंकड़े

#WATCH: NCP workers stage protest and threw crabs outside the residence of Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant in Pune against his statement on Ratnagiri's Tiware dam breach. The Minister had said that crabs were responsible for the breach in the dam. pic.twitter.com/7wbsT8yGIs— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
गोवा हवाईअड्डे के प्रस्थान द्वार के पास जमीन पर सोए यात्रियों की एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। जिसे देखने के बाद अधिकारियों को निर्देश देना पड़ा कि इस तरह की घटनाएं भविष्य में दोबारा ना हों।
9 जुलाई 2019