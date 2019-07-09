शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   NCP workers stage protest and threw crabs outside the residence of Tanaji Sawant

जल संरक्षण मंत्री तानाजी सावंत के बयान पर बवाल, एनसीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने घर के बाहर छोड़े केंकड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 03:34 PM IST
NCP workers stage protest and threw crabs outside the residence of Tanaji Sawant
- फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के जल संरक्षण मंत्री तानाजी सावंत द्वारा दिए गए बयान पर विवाद रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। एनसीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुणे में सावंत के घर के बाहर केंकड़े फेंक कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। 
बता दें कि तानाजी सावंत ने कहा था कि रत्नागिरी जिले का तिवारे बांध केंकड़ों के कारण टूटा है। उन्होंने दावा किया था कि बांध के आसपास काफी मात्रा में केंकड़े आ गए थे। जिसके कराण लीकेज होने लगी। 

सावंत ने कहा था कि पहले कोई लीकेज नहीं थी। लीकेज तब शुरू हुई जब बांध के आसापस बड़ी संख्या में केंकड़े आ गए। स्थानीय लोग इस मामले को हमारे संज्ञान में लाए और हमारे विभाग ने इसपर कार्रवाई की। ये घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण थी। 

तीन जून को बांध के टूटने से यहां बाढ़ जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई थी। राष्ट्रीय आपदा अनुक्रिया बल (एनडीआरएफ) ने यहां से 19 शवों को बरामद किया था। 

tanaji sawant ncp workers protest crabs maharashtra water conservation minister tiware dam तानाजी सावंत
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

