NCP Chief Sharad Pawar evades question about being absent in rajya sabha on triple talaq bill voting

तीन तलाक बिल : सदन में अनुपस्थित रहने के सवाल को एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार ने किया नजरअंदाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 09:02 PM IST
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) के अध्यक्ष शरद पवार आज राज्यसभा में तीन तलाक बिल पर वोटिंग के दौरान सदन से गैरहाजिर रहे। शरद पवार से इस बाबत सवाल पूछने पर कि वह सदन में उपस्थित क्यों नहीं थे, उन्होंने सवाल नजरअंदाज कर दिया और बिना कोई जवाब दिए चले गए। बता दें कि आज राज्यसभा में भी तीन तलाक को मंजूरी मिल गई। इस दौरान कई विपक्षी नेता सदन से गैरहाजिर थे। बिल के पक्ष में 99 और विरोध में 84 वोट पड़े।
triple talaq bill तीन तलाक बिल sharad pawar absent opposition absent from rajya sabha rajya sabha
